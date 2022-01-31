Aaron Ramsey completes stunning deadline-day move to Rangers - and reveals he turned down numerous offers to sign

Aaron Ramsey is pictured at Ibrox Stadium after sealing a loan move to Rangers from Juventus.

The Welsh international midfielder has joined the Ibrox club from Juventus until the end of the season in a surprise deadline-day move.

Ramsey was understood to have alternative options in the English Premier League and elsewhere in Europe after the Serie A side agreed to let him go elsewhere in search of regular first team football.

His capture is regarded as a significant coup for Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst as the Scottish champions gear up for the remaining four months of their title defence.

“I am really pleased to be joining a club like Rangers, where there is so much to look forward to between now and May,” said Ramsey.

“I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week.

“I have had some fantastic conversations with the manager and (sporting director) Ross Wilson, and I’m really looking forward to working with both of them, and to meeting the supporters.”

The 31-year-old former Arsenal star will join his new team-mates for the first time in training on Tuesday morning as they prepare for Wednesday night’s Old Firm game at Celtic Park.

“I’m absolutely delighted that we have been able to add a player of Aaron’s quality, experience and leadership to our squad,” said van Bronckhorst.

“As soon as it was mooted as a possibility, I was really keen for us to try everything to get the deal done, and huge credit must go to Ross and to the board for the work they have put in on this. I look forward to welcoming Aaron to the training centre tomorrow.”

Ramsey is understood to be on wages of around £40,000-a-week at Juventus but his representatives and Rangers were able to formulate a deal which suited the financial imperatives of all parties.

“I am thankful to Juventus for their professional approach and discretion,” said Wilson. “Juventus and Aaron had many significant offers from elsewhere and we are delighted that he has chosen Rangers.

“Any agreement we reach has to be within our normal wage model and Aaron’s desire to play here has enabled us to achieve this with Juventus’s cooperation.

“This is a really exciting signing for both Rangers and Aaron. As soon as I was made aware of the opportunity we had to bring Aaron to Rangers around a week ago, we have worked really hard to secure his signature.

“Not only is Aaron a world-class player who will play a key role in our team, his level of ability and professional standards will be an inspiration to our existing players.

“We see Aaron as a leader, a quality player and a wonderful character to bring into our club. I’ve admired his career since his emergence at Cardiff and across Arsenal, Juventus and with Wales. We are all looking forward to working with him closely.”

Rangers also made efforts to advance the pre-contract signing of John Souttar and saw a third bid of around £400,000 for the defender rejected by Hearts.