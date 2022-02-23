Aaron Ramsey blow for Rangers but Leon Balogun back for Dortmund second leg

The on-loan Juventus midfielder missed the weekend draw with Dundee United at Tannadice due to injury but had been expected to return to the squad for the second leg clash against the Bundesliga giants.

However, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed that the 31-year-old has not recovered from his knock and will again be sidelined as the Scottish champions look to protect their 4-2 advantage following the stunning first leg in Dortmund.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He confirmed: "Ramsey won't be in the squad for tomorrow, no other fresh injury news."

Rangers' Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of the Europa League second leg clash against Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Ramsay, who has battled injury problems in recent years, has managed just one start and three substitute appearances since joining Rangers on January 31.

Rangers will though welcome back defender Leon Balogun after the Nigerian international confirmed he has recovered from the injury that kept him out of action since February 9.

"Yeah, I'm available and back fit. I'm here and ready,” he said.