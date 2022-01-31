Aaron Ramsay, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs transfers: Where each club stands as deadline approaches - Scotsman Sport Show

Our special deadline day episode of the Scotsman Football Show, above, comes to you just a few hours before the window slams shuts as sports editor Mark Atkinson, deputy sports editor Matthew Elder and football writer Andrew Smith discuss where things stand at Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs.

We bring you the latest on Rangers’ moves for Aaron Ramsey and John Souttar, the surprising element of Osaze Urhoghide's Celtic exit, and where Hibs stand in their attempts to make a signing before deadline.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have stolen the headlines with their stunning move for Ramsey, whose arrival on loan from Juventus is expected to be confirmed soon, and he could yet be joined by Souttar provided Hearts’ valuation of the the defender, who has signed a pre-contract move to Ibrox, is met before the midnight deadline.

Andrew Smith, Mark Atkinson and Matthew Elder discuss the biggest transfer stories in Scotland on transfer deadline day.

There has also been movement at Celtic, through the exit door, with Urhoghide joining KV Oostende on loan, while Adam Montgomery looks set to join Aberdeen for the rest of the season.

Hibs meanwhile are still keen to get a deal for Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers over the line. The 19-year-old winger joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the 2021/22 season but has reportedly been recalled by his parent club after starting just once in 15 appearances for Scott Parker’s side.

Aberdeen, Blackpool and Huddersfield have also been credited with an interest in the wideman.