Aaron Hickey, Calvin Ramsay and Stephen Welsh included in Scotland squad for Denmark under-21 clash at Tynecastle

Aaron Hickey celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Bologna FC v Genoa CFC at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on September 21. (Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)

The Aberdeen defender has been one of the stand-outs of the season so far, but will be in competition with Serie A star Hickey, who can play on either side and struck his first goal for Bologna this week, and is seeking a first cap at under-21 level. Easter Road youngster Doig missed out on his first call-up in May following his break-out season but made the cut against Turkey last month.

How, and if, Gemmill fits all three in will be a dilemma not dissimilar to that which national boss Steve Clarke has had to develop with left-backs Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney at senior level.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also in the mix for the match at Tynecastle are Celtic duo Adam Montgomery and Stephen Welsh who have both been heavily involved in Ange Postecoglou’s first-team since the Australian took over at Parkhead, and Manchester City pair Lewis Fiorini and Cieran Slicker.

Scotland's Stephen Kelly during a friendly match between Scotland and Northern Ireland U21's at C&G Systems Stadium, on June 05, 2021, in Dumbarton, Scotland (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Rangers have five players in the squad; Stephen Kelly plus the loaned out quartet of Ben Williamson, Kai Kennedy, Glenn Middleton and Lewis Mayo, plus the Auchenhowie trained Dapo Mebude and Brian Kinnear who both left the Glasgow club over the summer.

In total, nine of the squad selected by Scot Gemmill come from the SFA’s Performance school programme, and the squad also includes on-loan Hibs forward James Scott and ten players based south of the border.

The match is scheduled for Hearts’ home ground on October 7 with a 7.05pm kick off and shown live on BBC Scotland having been switched from Scandinavia at Denmark’s request.

SCOTLAND

Josh Doig. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Goalkeepers: Brian Kinnear (West Ham United), Ross Sinclair (St Johnstone), Cieran Slicker (Manchester City).Defenders: Harrison Ashby (West Ham United), Tom Clayton (Liverpool), Josh Doig (Hibernian), Aaron Hickey (Bologna), Lewis Mayo (Partick Thistle), Adam Montgomery (Celtic), Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen), Stephen Welsh (Celtic).Midfielders: Scott Banks (Crystal Palace), Jack Burroughs (Ross County), Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln City), Scott High (Huddersfield Town), Stephen Kelly (Rangers), Marc Leonard (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ben Williamson (Livingston).Forwards: Kai Kennedy (Dunfermline Athletic), Dapo Mebude (AFC Wimbledon), Glenn Middleton (St Johnstone), James Scott (Hibernian), Jack Stretton (Derby County).

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.