A win but some problems - how Rangers were far from flawless in 4-2 win over Ross County

Scott Arfield celebrates making sure of all three points for Rangers after completing the scoring in their 4-2 win over Ross County in Dingwall. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Scottish champions found it far more testing than it should have been after forging an early 2-0 lead from an exceptional spell of football in the first half which carried echoes of them at their very best from last season.

But the defensive solidity which underpinned their dominant run to the title in 2020-21 remains elusive. Rangers have now conceded seven goals in seven games in the current campaign after Ross County hit back twice to trail 2-1 and 3-2 in a contest which became increasingly stretched after the break.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s no doubt the Ibrox side were worthy winners in the final analysis as goals from Joe Aribo, Connor Goldson, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield ensured they will go into the first Old Firm game of the season next Sunday level on points with Celtic in the nascent league table.

Joe Aribo curls home a stunning opener for Rangers in their Premiership win over Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

But, starting with the second leg of their Europa League play-off round tie against Alashkert in Armenia on Thursday, Gerrard still has plenty of room for improvement to seek from his players.

County manager Malky Mackay can take encouragement from the spirit and occasional enterprise of his team for whom Arsenal loanee Harry Clarke impressed.

Rangers didn’t exactly come flying out of the traps in Dingwall and they had to survive an early penalty appeal from County for handball against Leon Balogun as the defender tried to clear the danger from a corner. Referee David Munro ruled that Balogun had been fouled by Alex Iacovitti, although there was a sense the official may have been trying to compensate for what looked like a poor decision to award the corner in the first place.

It seemed to give Rangers a jolt as they suddenly found the kind of intensity and sharpness of passing which has been conspicuous by its absence from much of their work since the start of the season.

Connor Goldson climbs above Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti to head Rangers 2-0 in front in Dingwall. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

They produced a dominant spell which had County hemmed into their own defensive third and should have reaped more than just the two goals it delivered for Gerrard’s men.

Their 15th minute opener was expertly crafted and beautifully finished. Ianis Hagi and Morelos combined to create the opening, the Colombian striker’s first time pass feeding the ball to Aribo who cut in from the right and curled a magnificent left foot shot beyond Ross Laidlaw’s right hand into the top corner.

Rangers doubled their lead four minutes later as County’s defending of a James Tavernier corner left much to be desired. Goldson climbed highest and his downward header bounced up off the turf and beyond Laidlaw who appeared slow to react.

County were hanging on grimly at this stage and rode their luck in avoiding further damage as another shot from Aribo was deflected just wide before Goldson again met a Tavernier corner only to see his header blocked.

But Rangers stepped off the gas in the latter stages of the second half and County seized the opportunity to haul themselves back into contention.

Calvin Bassey’s clumsy challenge on David Cancola handed County a free-kick from the right which was recycled on the left by Ross Callachan and whipped back into the box by Ben Paton. Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor saved superbly from Jordan White but was left exposed as Clarke pounced on the rebound to lift a shot into the net from around 10 yards.

As the visitors looked to regain their earlier momentum, they increased the tempo again after the break and were duly rewarded as Morelos restored their two goal advantage in the 56th minute.

He should have done so a minute earlier when, after being played in by a lovely through ball from Steven Davis, he followed up a sublime first touch by fizzing a shot wide with only Laidlaw to beat from close range.

The finish which did make it 3-1 also wasn’t one of his finest but Morelos wasn’t complaining. Jordan Tillson miscued his attempted clearance from Bassey’s low cross from the left, the ball falling straight into the path of Glen Kamara. He found Morelos whose scuffed shot from around 14 yards squirmed beyond Laidlaw at his left hand post.

It should have provided Rangers with comfort and control but County weren’t prepared to meekly accept their fate.

The warning signs were there for Rangers when, not for the first or last time, they were caught out down their left flank as Blair Spittal forced a fine save from McGregor before blazing the rebound over.

McGregor was beaten again in the 77th minute when another excellent stop from McGregor, this time to deny Regan Charles-Cook, proved to no avail when Spittal’s follow-up effort was handled by Bassey. Jordan White stepped up to drill home the penalty and give County the scent of a dramatic comeback.

Rangers recovered their composure sufficiently, however, to snuff out those hopes and make sure they would be taking all three points back down the A9 when they made it 4-2 with six minutes of regulation time remaining.

Laidlaw spilled a low, driven cross-cum-shot from Morelos on the right with the ball breaking straight into the path of substitute Arfield who slotted it home.

Ross County (4-5-1): Laidlaw, Randall. Clarke, Iacovitti, Paton; Charles-Cook (Samuel 90), Cancola (Hungbo 70), Tillson, Callachan, Spittal; White. Subs not used: Maynard-Brewer, Shaw, Robertson, Watson, Donaldson.

Rangers (4-3-3): McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Kamara (Lundstram 74), Davis, Aribo (Roofe 83); Hagi (Arfield 78), Morelos, Kent. Subs not used: McCrorie, Helander, Itten, Patterson.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.