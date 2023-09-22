All Sections
'A lot of eyes on him': Europa League joy as Rangers boss Michael Beale singles out one player for special praise

Michael Beale praised the performance of Jack Butland as Rangers opened their Europa League group stage campaign with a 1-0 home win over Real Betis.
By Ross McLeish
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 08:29 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 09:03 BST

Abdallah Sima was the matchwinner with a second-half strike but Butland ensured the victory with a number of big saves, including two late on from substitute Rodri.

The former England goalkeeper arrived at Ibrox in the summer to succeed Allan McGregor and Beale felt Butland was already proving his worth. The Rangers manager said: “Jack was taking over from a modern day legend at the club and there were a lot of eyes on him. But I’ve known about Jack for a number of years and all he’s had here is an opportunity to play and show his quality. It’s still very early in his Rangers career but we’re delighted with him. To get him as a free transfer, I think we’ve done very well. But it’s only the start of his Rangers career.”

Beale felt his players had been “outstanding” in the second half as they started to dominate the contest, but he warned they would need to back it up in the league, starting with Sunday’s visit of Motherwell to Ibrox. He added: “It was a big result and well done to the players. We had a couple of big moments in the first half, particularly with Rabbi (Matondo) going clean through. We did not settle until after 35 minutes and that is something that has been recurring. In the second half I thought we were outstanding and the goal typified that.

Jack Butland made two good saves late on to help Rangers defeat Real Betis at Ibrox.Jack Butland made two good saves late on to help Rangers defeat Real Betis at Ibrox.
“For everybody else it is just a goal off a set-play but we win four first contacts before the goal. In tight games that is what we need to do more of. I knew it would be tough and I told the players that at half-time. I told them to step over the line, to commit to the game fully and not be a seven out of 10. In that changing room it is worth it but it is just three points and the focus is now Motherwell.

“We have had a couple of bangs on the head this season and we have heard it loud and clear from the outside. We have had two clean sheets since the international break and that is a real positive sign. But, nothing is done. It is just one performance.”

