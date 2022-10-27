Aberdeen's top scorer Bojan Miovski is one of the summer signings the club's manager Jim Goodwin has urged to raise their profile by standing up to the challenge presented by the club's hosting by Rangers. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Irishman acknowledges that the fixture is precisely the sort of major occasion that has allowed him to attract players such as Bojan Miovski, Ylber Ramadani and Duk. Assets to be developed rather than sold right now, that doesn’t mean he isn’t well aware of their desire to burnish reputations for future career progression. To do that Goodwin maintains they must use the stage presented to them this weekend.

“People who are scouting our players – and they are getting a lot of plaudits in Scotland and outwith Scotland, grabbing the attention of other clubs as well – a lot of them will be looking to see how they cope with a hostile environment like Saturday and to see what they are made of. Listen, we want to get the best out of the boys and want them to be at Aberdeen for a long time. We trying to build something here.