18 Premier League players Scottish clubs could sign before transfer window closes - from Chelsea flops to ex-Hearts star to Celtic and Rangers options

The Premier League (and Championship) transfer market closing early has given clubs in the SPFL an opportunity. Top tier clubs in England are required to name a 25-man squad list which means a number of players are left out, while talent from the academy are presented with possible loan moves. Click and scroll through to discover 18 players who could make the move north. There are possible options for Celtic and Rangers, young Scottish talent and ex-SPFl stars.

1. Anders Dreyer (Brighton) The wideman was on loan at St Mirren last season. Impressed in flashes.

2. Jamal Blackman (Chelsea) The goalkeeper was on loan at Leeds United last season - his fifth temporary spell away from Stamford Bridge.

3. Baba Rahman (Chelsea) Could he be a possible answer to Celtic's left-back problem. Left out of the Chelsea Premier League squad.

4. Michael Hector (Chelsea) The defender was a great loan addition for Aberdeen. Has been on 15 loan spells and yet to play for Chelsea.

