18 intriguing Scottish Premiership transfers which could go through on deadline day - featuring Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and more

Clubs have entered last chance saloon to get the players in the door they want before the January transfer closes in Scotland at midnight.

It's not just clubs who are anxiously looking at the clock. The same goes for fans, agents and players. There are those individuals who are actively looking for a move to provide them with the game time and first-team action they require. Conversely, there are those whom clubs are desperately wanting to hold onto with the fear of a fan backlash if key players are sold or moved on leaving the team short or with a glaring hole in the squad. Could these players be ones who are on the move?

The playmaker is expected to seal a loan move to Rangers from Genk having arrived in Glasgow. Son of Romanian football legend Gheorghe Hagi.

1. Ianis Hagi

The Kenyan wants out of Spurs and a return to Celtic has been mooted. Neil Lennon was keen to sign him in the summer.

2. Victor Wanyama

Daniel Stendel wants to bring the combative midfielder to Hearts after the player worked under him at Hannover. Is in Edinburgh for talks.

3. Marcel Langer

The goalkeeper wants to leave to play football but Celtic don't want him to go. Hearts have been linked.

4. Craig Gordon

