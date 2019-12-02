17 Scottish Premiership stars who could be on the move in January - Celtic and Rangers fringe players, key Aberdeen duo and Hibs international

A look at a raft of Scottish Premiership stars who could find themselves on the move in the transfer window.

Scott McKenna - Aberdeen

Aberdeen value Sam Cosgrove at 4million. Picture: SNS

The Scotland defender hasn't had the best of seasons. He admitted that he was keen on a move in summer and it played on his mind. McKenna could look for another exit but Aberdeen will likely drive a hard bargain once again as they look to maximise as much money as possible from their international centre-back.

Sam Cosgrove - Aberdeen

From Lazio in the summer to Stoke City in the winter, the Englishman is interesting clubs who would give him a significant pay rise. Like McKenna, Aberdeen, with funding required for their stadium, are not planning on losing any assets on the cheap. On top of that, Cosgrove is a talisman in attack with 18 goals this term. He has been valued at £4million, according to reports.

Stephen Gleeson - Aberdeen

Scott Sinclair is expected to depart Celtic. Picture: SNS

A player who arrived with a good reputation in the EFL but has struggled to adapt to Scottish football. The 31-year-old has played just a minute of first-team football this season.

Bruce Anderson - Aberdeen

The 21-year-old promising attacking talent has yet to start a game this term and could look to move on loan for regular football. Shot onto the scene at the start of last campaign before moving to Dunfermline Athletic on loan in January.

Scott Sinclair - Celtic

David Turnbull has missed the season so far through injury but could still be of interest to teams. Picture: SNS

It is expected that Sinclair will leave in January having fallen down the pecking order at the club since Neil Lennon's arrival back in February. The 30-year-old has yet to start a game this season. With his contract set to expire he will likely have a number of options down south and possibly abroad.

Lewis Morgan - Celtic

Has made 15 appearances, including seven starts but may be on the lookout for regular first-team football. Has been linked with a return to St Mirren as well as a reunion with former Buddies boss Jack Ross at Hibs.

Eboue Kouassi - Celtic

Wes Foderingham is into the final year of his Rangers contract. Picture: SNS

Hasn't played at all this season with little sign of a first-team opportunity forthcoming. Celtic have been linked with adding players to the midfield.

Jack Hendry - Celtic

The centre-back has featured under Neil Lennon, but similar to Eboue Kouassi he will likely be looking for a move in January.

Nir Bitton - Celtic

The Israeli is a wanted man which puts him in a strong position with regards to any contract talks with Celtic. His deal expires at the end of the season and he is wanted by clubs down south with Burnley reported to be keen on a £1million move in the transfer window. Neil Lennon has confirmed the club's desire to keep him.

Ofir Marciano - Hibernian

Vaclav Hladky has admitted he wants to leave St Mirren for English football. Picture: SNS

Hasn't played since the middle of September and has spoken of his frustration at being on the bench with Chris Maxwell between the sticks. Some Hibs fans would like to see the Israeli back in the team. Marciano has been linked with moves away previously and if game time is not forthcoming it is something he could look to explore.

Oli Shaw - Hibernian

The 21-year-old was keen to get first-team football in the summer but due to being the club's third-choice striker he wasn't allowed to leave. He has played just 27 minutes in the league despite being in impressive form for the Hibs Development Squad. Has remained on the bench for all three of Jack Ross' matches so far.

David Turnbull - Motherwell

It is unlikely the midfield ace will be on the move in January having missed the whole season so far following surgery and not due back until next month. But there has been speculation that Celtic may return to try and sign him again. The player may feel that staying at Fir Park to regain his fitness would be the smarter move.

Jamie Murphy - Rangers

The boyhood Rangers fan has had a tough time of it on moving back to Scotland. After a positive six-month spell, he was hit by a cruciate ligament injury at the start of the previous season and has featured just twice this term. Needs competitive football.

Wes Foderingham - Rangers

Has been linked with a move away from Ibrox having continued to play second fiddle to Allan McGregor. There has been talk of a move to MLS, while his contract expires at the end of the season and may want to move sooner for first-team football.

Eros Grezda - Rangers

He, more than any other player in the Scottish Premiership, is expected to move on in January. Despite arriving for a substantial £2million fee in the summer of 2018, he has failed to deliver and it was made clear before the season started he didn't feature in Steven Gerrard's plans but they couldn't offload him.

Ali McCann - St Johnstone

One of the revelations of the season, despite playing for a team struggling at the bottom of the table. The Scottish-born, Northern Irish youth international has been trusted by Tommy Wright in the middle of the park and is one of the few players - perhaps the only one - to come out with any credit so far this campaign. He contract expires at the end of May and would be a shrewd pick up in the summer or in January for a six-figure fee.

Vaclav Hladky - St Mirren

The Czech goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to Rangers. Hladky has not hidden his desire to move on, admitting talks with the Ibrox club and revealing he wants to move to England. The Buddies will be doing their utmost to hold onto him until the end of the season, such is his importance and quality to the team.