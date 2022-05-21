Goals from Ryan Jack and Scott Wright secured the Scottish Cup for the Ibrox side following a difficult week that saw defeat in the Europa League final in Seville.
Here’s a look at some of the celebrations from Hampden.
1. Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst celebrates
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst celebrates following the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday May 21, 2022.
Photo: Andrew Milligan
2. Rangers fans celebrate at full time after during the Scottish Cup final
Rangers fans celebrate at full time after during the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park,
3. Rangers John Lundstram celebrates with the Scottish Cup
Rangers John Lundstram celebrates with the Scottish Cup at full time
4. Rangers’s James Tavernier after the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park
Rangers’s James Tavernier with Rangers legend Ally McCoist after the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park
