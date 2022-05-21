Rangers players celebrate winning the Scottish Cup during the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

14 pictures of Rangers celebrations after Scottish Cup 2022 victory at Hampden

Rangers lifted the Scottish Cup following a 2-0 victory at Hampden.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 7:26 pm

Goals from Ryan Jack and Scott Wright secured the Scottish Cup for the Ibrox side following a difficult week that saw defeat in the Europa League final in Seville.

Here’s a look at some of the celebrations from Hampden.

1. Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst celebrates

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst celebrates following the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday May 21, 2022.

2. Rangers fans celebrate at full time after during the Scottish Cup final

Rangers fans celebrate at full time after during the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park,

3. Rangers John Lundstram celebrates with the Scottish Cup

Rangers John Lundstram celebrates with the Scottish Cup at full time

4. Rangers’s James Tavernier after the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park

Rangers’s James Tavernier with Rangers legend Ally McCoist after the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park

