We take a look at some of the standout names from England who are yet to find new clubs. Perhaps Steven Gerrard might be tempted by some of these... Scroll and click through the pages:

1. Danny Williams Released by Huddersfield after spending two seasons in the Premier League. Williams is hoping to rediscover his form at Reading during the 2017-18 when they reached the Championship play-off final. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Mohamed Diame A box-to-box midfielder with plenty of Premier League experience during his time at Wigan, West Ham, Hull City and Newcastle. There has been talk of a move to Qatar but still he remains a free agent. Could Rangers swoop in? Getty Buy a Photo

3. Gary Hooper It would be a controversial move given Hoopers Celtic links but all could be forgotten if he started finding the net for the Gers on a regular basis. His stint at Parkhead saw him net 82 goals in just 138 outings. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Danny Simpson While Simpson is remembered for being a Premier League winner with Leicester City, he boasts an impressive CV of Championship promotions with Newcastle and QPR. Getty Buy a Photo

