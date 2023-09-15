Rangers' woes deepen as extent of Todd Cantwell knee injury laid bare - playmaker set to miss number of matches
The English midfielder picked up a knee injury during the 1-0 defeat by Celtic nearly two weeks ago and images on social media after the match showed the 25-year-old wearing a brace on his left leg. Manager Michael Beale has now confirmed that the former Norwich City midfielder will miss a number of matches.
“Unfortunately, Todd Cantwell will miss the next three or four games, and [fellow midfielder Kieran] Dowell will also miss out,” Beale said in his pre-match press conference. “Todd has a an issue with his knee in a challenge towards the end of the game. He should be returning in three-to-four weeks. Kieran is now back jogging and should be three-to-four weeks away also.”
Cantwell has been one of Rangers most creative players this season and will also miss Thursday night’s Europa League opener against Real Betis.