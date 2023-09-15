All Sections
Rangers' woes deepen as extent of Todd Cantwell knee injury laid bare - playmaker set to miss number of matches

Rangers have been dealt an injury blow ahead of Saturday’s match with St Johnstone after it was revealed that playmaker Todd Cantwell is facing a month on the sidelines.
By Mark Atkinson
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST
Todd Cantwell could miss the next month of action for Rangers after hurting his knee.Todd Cantwell could miss the next month of action for Rangers after hurting his knee.
The English midfielder picked up a knee injury during the 1-0 defeat by Celtic nearly two weeks ago and images on social media after the match showed the 25-year-old wearing a brace on his left leg. Manager Michael Beale has now confirmed that the former Norwich City midfielder will miss a number of matches.

“Unfortunately, Todd Cantwell will miss the next three or four games, and [fellow midfielder Kieran] Dowell will also miss out,” Beale said in his pre-match press conference. “Todd has a an issue with his knee in a challenge towards the end of the game. He should be returning in three-to-four weeks. Kieran is now back jogging and should be three-to-four weeks away also.”

Cantwell has been one of Rangers most creative players this season and will also miss Thursday night’s Europa League opener against Real Betis.

