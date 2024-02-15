Rangers watch Europa League action with interest as AC Milan shine and ex-Hibs forward bags double in shock win
AC Milan took a big step towards joining Rangers in the last 16 of the Europa League after they defeated Rennes 3-0 in the first leg of their play-off match at the San Siro.
The Rossoneri were one of the most high-profile Champions League drop-outs into Europe’s second-tier competition and they will take a sizeable lead to Brittany next week after Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored a double in a straightforward win Stefano Pioli’s men. Fellow Serie A side Roma had a more uncomfortable evening in Rotterdam in the play-offs, drawing 1-1 against Feyenoord – who came out of Celtic’s Champions League group.
Elsewhere, former Hibs winger Abdellah Zoubir scored twice as Qarabag were surprise 4-2 winners away at Braga, while Galatasaray grabbed a stoppage-time winner through Mauro Icardi to defeat Sparta Prague 3-2. Sporting won 3-1 away at Young Boys in Switzerland, while Benfica netted a 98th-minute penalty via Angel di Maria to win 2-1 at home to Toulouse. Two other ties are finely poised after Marseille and Shakhtar drew 2-2, while it was goalless between Lens and Freiburg.
Rangers will have watched on with interest given they are safely in the hat for the last 32 already. They won their group last year and as a consequence will be seeded against one of the eight play-off winners when the draw is made on February 23.