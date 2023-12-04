Rangers: Versatility a long-term benefit for midfielder Tom Lawrence
The Welsh international was singled out for praise by manager Philippe Clement for adapting to a deeper-lying midfield role in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over St Mirren, a case of needs-must with Nicolas Raskin and Ryan Jack both injured and Jose Cifuentes rested.
Lawrence is still to fully demonstrate what he can do in a Rangers shirt after being sidelined for a year with a serious knee injury and then suffering a temporary setback after returning to the squad in August.
Needless to say, the 29 year-old is keeping his fingers crossed that he can remain fit and play a significant role over the remainder of the season.
“The manager has been good with me about [getting regular football again],” he revealed. “I said before the game to him that I feel in a good place.
“I feel I’m getting back to the top of my fitness and hopefully the performance showed that. Obviously I had a long period out, which is very frustrating. Just when you think you are coming back to a good place you get another injury.
“But I’ve done everything I can to get back to a good level now and hopefully I can play as many games as I can.
“The gaffer has been really good with me in helping me to find the rhythm. If he thinks I’m a little bit tired then he won’t just throw me in, like other managers have done in the past. He’s been really good at asking me how I am feeling.”
Lawrence already has December 17 circled on his calendar, the chance to win his first honour with Rangers when they take on Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup final.
“It’s massive,” he added. “I came here to win trophies, there is no doubt about that. It would give us confidence throughout the team [if they could win it]. And that’s a big thing for everyone in that changing room, if we can get that early silverware.”