note-0Showcasing his versatility won’t do Tom Lawrence any harm at all as he tries to cement his long-term future at Rangers.

Rangers' Tom Lawrence of Rangers in action during the game against St Mirren at Ibrox. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty

The Welsh international was singled out for praise by manager Philippe Clement for adapting to a deeper-lying midfield role in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over St Mirren, a case of needs-must with Nicolas Raskin and Ryan Jack both injured and Jose Cifuentes rested.

Lawrence is still to fully demonstrate what he can do in a Rangers shirt after being sidelined for a year with a serious knee injury and then suffering a temporary setback after returning to the squad in August.

Needless to say, the 29 year-old is keeping his fingers crossed that he can remain fit and play a significant role over the remainder of the season.

“The manager has been good with me about [getting regular football again],” he revealed. “I said before the game to him that I feel in a good place.

“I feel I’m getting back to the top of my fitness and hopefully the performance showed that. Obviously I had a long period out, which is very frustrating. Just when you think you are coming back to a good place you get another injury.

“But I’ve done everything I can to get back to a good level now and hopefully I can play as many games as I can.

“The gaffer has been really good with me in helping me to find the rhythm. If he thinks I’m a little bit tired then he won’t just throw me in, like other managers have done in the past. He’s been really good at asking me how I am feeling.”

Lawrence already has December 17 circled on his calendar, the chance to win his first honour with Rangers when they take on Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup final.