Rangers v Celtic team news: Four changes in total but new signings posted missing

Rangers and Celtic have named their starting line-ups for the first Old Firm showdown of the season at Ibrox this Sunday lunchtime.

Celtic's new signing Luis Palma arrives at Ibrox to face Rangers but has been named on the bench. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The fixture will see opposing managers Michael Beale and Brendan Rodgers go head-to-head for the first time with both under pressure to avoid defeat following a sticky start to the season.

Rangers go into the match on the back of a 5-1 defeat to PSV in midweek having already lost to Kilmarnock in the league, while Celtic have failed to win their last two matches, exiting the League Cup at Kilmarnock before the Premiership draw at home to St Johnstone last weekend.

Rangers boss Beale has made three changes to his side that started in Eindhoven with Dujon Sterling replaced the injured Borna Barisic at left-back, while Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe come in for Jose Cifuentes and John Lundstram.

Celtic made three new signings this week but none of them start and only one is in the squad. Winger Luis Palma is on the bench following his £3.5m arrival from Greek side Aris but there is no sign of the two loanees with Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips and Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo both failing to make it.

Rodgers has therefore made just one change from the Celtic side that drew 0-0 with St Johstone last week as winger Liel Abada takes the place of Yang Hyun-jun.

Rangers: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Sterling, Jack, Raskin, Cantwell, Matondo, Roofe, Dessers. Not used: McCrorie, Ridvan, Lundstram, Lawrence, Lammers, Cifuentes, Sima, Davies, Danilo.