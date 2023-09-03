Celtic overcame a spate of injuries to earn a 1-0 victory in the first Old Firm meeting of the season at Ibrox thanks to Kyogo Furuhashi’s strike on the stroke of half-time.

Here is how the players on both sides rated for their performance out of 10.

Rangers

Jack Butland: Combination of Rangers keeper and Goldson kept Celtic and Kyogo at bay after 25 minutes. He had no chance at the goal, which was taken early and hit purely by Kyogo into bottom right-hand corner of Butland’s goal. Good save from Abada in second half. 7

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi scores to make it 1-0 over Rangers at Ibrox Stadium. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Tavernier: Didn’t offer the usual menace from the right and was well marshalled by a combination of Taylor and Maeda. Free kick in second half that looked within his range but ball dipped wide to fans’ disappointment. 6

Connor Goldson: Got back well to clear Kyogo’s seemingly goal-bound effort after 25 minutes but it was his poor header – straight to O’Riley – which led to Celtic’s opener. Sloppy on a couple of other occasions. 5

John Souttar: Sought to keep ball moving from the back and tried to be brave with passing but was dispossessed in run-up to Kyogo’s chance after 25 minutes. Also complicit when the same player struck the winner on the stroke of half-time having played him onside. 6

Dujon Sterling: Coped well in his first Old Firm derby and when up against the tricky Abada. But could not get forward enough, which is why he was replaced in the second half by Yilmaz. 6

Nicolas Raskin: Game threatened to pass him by in the first half but exerted slightly more influence in the second half. One neat ball through almost set up Lammers – indeed, did set him up, but the sub failed to convert. Otherwise, not involved enough over the 90. 5

Todd Cantwell: Not averse to tracking back which was commendable. Often seen sliding in to prevent dangerous situations worsening. Perhaps not as involved going forward as he – and Rangers – wanted and needed. Booked for a “good” foul on Maeda, drove straight at Hart in injury time. 6

Ryan Jack: Suffered some groans from fans at times when choosing to go backwards rather than forwards but knew the importance of keeping possession and did his best to circulate the ball. Replaced by Lawrence with 15 minutes left. 6

Rabbi Matondo: An undoubted livewire and gave Alistair Johnston, who is no slouch himself, something to think about. Missed a good chance just before Celtic edged ahead after poor clearance from Hart. Withdrawal prompted crowd unhappiness. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kemar Roofe: Did little to disabuse the notion that he remains the best finisher at the club. Lashed home well in the 28 minutes but goal was ruled out for apparent earlier foul by Dessers on Lagerbielke. Header over at end of first half. Subbed off to mass disapproval after 64 minutes. 6

Cyriel Dessers: Put himself about but looks short of what a Rangers No 9 should be. Played to the crowd more than he provided useful input for the team. Should have reached Tavernier’s centre after eight minutes – but was offside anyway. And the jury remains out on whether he fouled Lagerbielke – or was it the other way about? - in run-up to Rangers’ second chopped-off goal. There were cheers when he was replaced, which sadly said it all. 5

Subs

Danilo (for Roofe) Two decent chances late on. Definitely made a difference and suggested he should have been on from the start.

Sam Lammers (for Matondo) Missed great chance after being put through by Raskin. Some decent touches but another ultimately fruitless cameo.

Ridvan Yilmaz (for Sterling): Sought to get Rangers higher up park. A couple of crosses which came to nothing.

Tom Lawrence (for Jack) Little time to impose himself.

Abdallah Sima (for Dessers) Tried to provide spark in cameo.

Celtic

Joe Hart: Saved from Matondo at the start of the second half but had a near escape when a poor clearance fell at the feet of the same player towards the end of the opening half. Fortunately for him Matondo could not convert. Couple of stops in second half from Danilo. 6

Alistair Johnston: Was solid enough in only his second start of the season before tiring late on after understandably running out of steam. Given a stiff test at times by Matondo but survived more comfortably than Rangers fans will have desired. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gustaf Lagerbielke: Endured a tough Old Firm debut and was saved by what was interpreted as a push by Dessers on him after he was dispossessed by the big Rangers striker in the run-up to the controversially chopped off goal for the home side after 28 minutes. 6

Liam Scales: Some might have had fears for the him as he finds his feet back in the Celtic team again and with an Old Firm novice in Lagerbielke next to him. But he stuck to his task and stood up well to the physical challenge from Dessers. Booked for foul on Sima. Great block from Danilo late on. 8

Greg Taylor: Rangers scored down his side in opening minute though fortunately for Celtic it was chopped off for offside. The visitors steadied themselves and Taylor was assured enough before being replaced by Bernabei with 15 minutes left. 6

Liel Abada: Celebrated signing a new long-term deal with Celtic with a performance of vim and vigour. Kyogo was unusually wasteful with a fine ball from the winger after 16 minutes and was denied by a fine save from Butland in the second half with Maeda unable to capitalise. 7

David Turnbull: Unflashy performance that helped Celtic settle in partisan setting and then, after the opener, was a vital component as the visitors consolidated. Replaced by Holm midway through the second half. 6

Matt O’Riley: Lack of pace was an issue in the first half but what he does not possess in terms of speed he made up for in sheer stamina. Kept on running for the 90 plus minutes and was a useful outlet as Celtic sought to hold onto their lead – which they did with reasonable ease in the end. Excellent. 8

Diazen Maeda: Powerhouse on the left and gave Celtic an outlet while being willing to track back to snuff out Tavernier’s danger. Untidy sometimes in possession but can be satisfied with his contribution in a lung-busting 90 plus minutes. 8

Callum McGregor: So often the architect for Celtic in these games, Rangers seemed unable or, worse, seemed to think it was not necessary to pin him down in the opening half. Less influential in the second half but dug-in to help is teammates defensively as Celtic held out. Back to his best for the most part. 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyogo Furuhashi: What more can you say about him? Again, the match winner. Peerless in the way he struck what turned out to be the decisive goal to silence the Ibrox crowd. Didn’t seem necessary to hit the ball so early but he did and it flew past Butland into the corner. Might have had another couple but uncharacteristically wasteful when trying to flick in Abada’s cross after 16 minutes and was caught in two minds after 25 minutes when through again. 8

Subs

Yang (for Abada) No end product on this occasion but made his presence felt.

Holm (for Turnbull) tested Butland with shot soon after coming on.

Oh (for Kyogo) passed up golden chance after from cross from fellow sub Bernabei.

Bernabei (for Taylor) Good cross for Oh who tried to dink it on for some reason rather than aim for goal.