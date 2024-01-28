Rangers are reportedly close to completing the loan signing of Lens' Colombian midfielder Oscar Cortes. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Rangers are closing in on two more January signings amid reports that agreements have been reached for Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminese and Colombian winger Oscar Cortes from French side Lens.

The South American duo are expected to complete their moves to Ibrox ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline with suggestions there could be one further addition to come with manager Philippe Clement still looking to add another striker to his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cortes, a Colombian Under-20 international, was signed by Lens in the summer from Millonarios in his homeland for a fee of £3.8m and has registered one goal and one assist despite managing just 40 minutes of Ligue 1 action this season. According to reports on Sunday night, Rangers have already agreed a deal with Lens to sign the 20-year-old on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season with the player preparing to make his way to Glasgow.

Rangers are also hoping to sign Fluminese left-back Jefte this week. The 20-year-old is currently on loan at APOEL but they are unable to pursue a permanent transfer due to being one of 11 Cypriot clubs placed under a FIFA embargo. Rangers are hoping to swoop in and have opened talks with both clubs over the prospect of bringing the player to Glasgow this week. According to reports in Cyprus, the transfer fee for Jefte could be as low as £400,000. APOEL president Prodromos Petrides said: "The amount to buy Jefte is not prohibitive, but it can't be done at the moment because of the embargo restrictions we have now. We want to make sure he stays until the summer and hopefully buy him then. The club would love to sign him permanently."

At least two Ibrox departures are also possible in the coming days with Rangers reportedly accepting an offer from Rizespor to loan midfielder Jose Cifuentes for the remainder of the season with the Turkish club having a £2m option to buy the 24-year-old, who has struggled to make an impact since his £1.5m move from FC Los Angeles in the summer.