Rangers told 'how lucky can you get?' as Dermot Gallagher has say on Motherwell penalty claim
Rangers were “lucky" to avoid conceding their first penalty in the Scottish Premiership in almost two years against Motherwell at Fir Park on Christmas Eve. That is according to former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher who analysed the incident in his latest Ref Watch segment on Sky Sports News.
Motherwell attacker Mika Biereth hit the deck in the box after engaging in a tug-of war with Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers before being hauled down as he attempted to reach a rebound from goalkeeper Jack Butland.
The flashpoint came during the second half with Rangers already leading 2-0 following first-half goals from Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell. Match referee David Dickinson did not blow for a spot-kick and there was no request to review the incident from VAR official Greg Aitken.
This mystified Gallagher, who believes Motherwell should have had the chance to reduce the deficit from the spot, as Rangers went on to secure three points and close the gap on leaders Celtic to just two points with a game in hand.
Rangers are now just three matches away from going two full years without conceding a penalty in the league.
“How lucky can you get?” Gallagher said. “He clearly pulls him back, Dessers, but it doesn't get picked up by the referee. Doesn’t get recommended by the VAR, which is surprising because in Scotland all of these have been given of late."
