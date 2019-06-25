Rangers to axe 5 stars, Celtic eye £2m right-back, Gerrad celebrates beating rivals to Aribo, Lennon eyes EPL duo, Goodwin to St Mirren, Hibs battle for midfield ace - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
Celtic linked with Championship right-back, Gerrard happy to beat rivals to Joe Aribo signing and Hibs face Stephane Omeonga battle.
Tuesday 25 June 2019 07:05
For all the the latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip involving Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, St Mirren and Hibs...
1. Celtic want 2m right-back
Celtic are battling English Championship side for right-back Jack Stacey. The Scottish champions are set to follow up enquiries for the Luton Town star. (The Sun)
Getty
2. Gerrard celebrates Aribo signing
Steven Gerrard has celebrated beating Celtic to Joe Aribo. Rangers won the race for the midfielder ahead of Premier League, Championship and European clubs also. (Various)
Getty
3. Rangers to axe 5
Kyle Lafferty, Eros Grezda, Graham Dorrans, Jason Holt and Jordan Rossiter will likely all depart Rangers this summer. Steven Gerrard confirmed the club will look to move players on. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been castigated by West Bromwich Albion for his treatment of Oliver Burke during his loan spell at the Scottish champions. WBA won't be loaning anyone to the club again. (The Scotsman)
SNS
