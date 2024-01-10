Rangers are set to hold talks with Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi over a possible move to Ibrox. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tavernier 'wanted' by Saudi clubs

Rangers captain James Tavernier has emerged as a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia, it is claimed. The 32-year-old is closing in on a Rangers testimonial having spent the last nine years at Ibrox, however, football website TEAMTalk report that he could be the subject of a big-money offer from the Middle East. Rangers are unlikely to entertain any offer for the defender in the midst of a title race so a January move would appear slim, but it may be one to watch in the summer.

Rangers swoop for one-time £33m striker

Rangers are hoping to win the race to sign Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi with talks scheduled to take place today. According to the Scottish Sun, the 30-year-old is set to depart Turkish side Fenerbahce in January with the Ibrox side among a number of clubs pursuing the player. Batshuayi has a big reputation and a goalscoring record to match having netted 183 career goals including 27 for his country. He once commanded a £33m transfer fee when making the switch from Marseille to Chelsea in 2016 before going on to win the Premier League title under Antonio Conte. His former clubs also include Standard Liege, Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Besiktas. Everton are reported to be interested in a loan move but Philippe Clement has made a pitch to land his fellow countryman on a short-term deal and hopes to secure his signature for Batshuayi to join up with the squad at the winter training camp in La Manga this week.

Celtic Serie A moves on cards

Celtic fans are waiting patiently for news of January incomings as the club continues to focus on freeing up space in what manager Brendan Rodgers described as a bloated squad. Yosuki Ideguchi kick-started the winter exodus departed earlier this week with a permanent transfer to J-League champions Vissel Kobe. Now defender Gustaf Lagerbielke could soon follow with reports linking clubs in Serie A with a move for the 23-year-old centre-back. Lagerbielke is only six months into a five-year contract at Parkhead following a £3.5m summer arrival from Elfsborg, but he has struggled for game-time having made only two subsitute appearances since September. Reports in Italy have credited Lecce and Genoa with significant interest in the Sweden international with discussions currently taking place over a loan move or permanent transfer. Another Celtic player nearing a move to Italy is Rocco Vatta with the 18-year-old midfielder reported to be in advanced talks with Bologna over a January transfer ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Marseille bid for ex-Hibs star

French giants Marseille have reportedly entered the race to sign Scotland Under-21 international Josh Doig. Rangers have previously been linked with a move for the Hellas Verona left-back but Torino emerged as favourites to sign the 21-year-old in a move that would keep him in Serie A. However, according to Foot Mercato, Marseille are now negotiating a deal to bring Doig to the Vélodrome but would prefer a loan move rather than a permanent transfer in the January window. Former club Hibs are due a sell-on fee from any transfer with Verona said to be looking for fee in the region of £5.5m for Doig.

Duo set for Ibrox exit

Two players could be on their way out of Rangers in the next few days. Sam Lammers is closing in on a loan move to FC Utrecht with reports claiming the Dutch club have agreed to take the 26-year-old forward back to his homeland for the remainder of the season. Lammers has endured a torrid spell in Glasgow since being brought to the club by former boss Michael Beale in the summer, scoring just two goals in 17 appearances. Meanwhile, Ridvan Yilmaz looks set to join Hellas Verona as the Serie A side look to pre-empt the seemigly impending loss of Josh Doig. Talks are said to be progressing positively over a potential loan or permanent transfer for the Turkish left-back.

