Rangers star wanted by Spanish giants, Celtic eye £3.5m Brazilian but duo expected to leave, D-Day for van Bronckhorst - Scottish Premiership rumour mill

It’s changeover day as an epic international break lives on in the memory and attention turns to the domestic scene with the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals set for the weekend and plenty more to chew over in Scottish football.

Rangers are still to confirm their new manager following the departure of Steven Gerrard, and the talk on Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s return to Ibrox has yet to dissipate.

Across the Glasgow, their Old Firm rivals are gearing up for the annual meeting before their match with St Johnstone on Saturday gives Ange Postecoglou a first trip to Hampden.

Here’s a look at what’s making the headlines and discussions this morning.

1. Is today the day? Giovanni van Bronckhorst is still front-runner to replace Steven Gerrard at Rangers, and is expecting to hear an update on the position today, (Scottish Sun)

2. Dazzling potential Glen Kamara would 'dazzle' in the English Premier League according to former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips. The midfielder has been linked with a move following his former manager Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa for £6m. (Football Insider)

3. Transatlantic transfer Hibs boss Jack Ross is eyeing up a move from Scotland international Stuart Findlay. The defender moved to Philadelphia Union earlier this year, from Kilmarnock (Daily Record)

4. International interest Scotland goal hero John Souttar's return to form at Hearts and continuing rise to prominence following his lengthy Hearts injury issues has led to interest from NINE clubs keen on his signature (Scottish Sun)