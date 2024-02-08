Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland (left) is under consideration for an England recall. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers star on England radar

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland is under consideration for a dream call-up to the Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of Euro 2024. That is according to England goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson who has revealed he is keeping tabs on the 30-year-old shotstopper after an impressive first six months at Ibrox with 19 clean sheets in 29 appearances. Butland already has nine England caps to his name with his most recent coming in a friendly against Switzerland back in 2018. Margetson told the Daily Record: “Jack is definitely on the radar, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve been watching all of his games and I’ve been really pleased with how he’s performed. He’s doing himself a power of good. I get videos of all his Rangers appearances sent to me by the FA so that gives me a chance to study all of Jack’s games. I then report back to Gareth but I have to say, I’ve really liked what I’ve seen from Jack, particularly of late. It looks like he’s thought a lot about his game. I see a lot of things in there where I feel he’s really making the most of his experience to improve himself. You see it tactically in the positions he’s taking up and he’s in a really good place. So he’s doing himself a power of good. Anybody who is playing first-team football at a good level automatically comes into the reckoning so all credit to Jack."

Sterling red card appealed

Rangers have appealed the red card shown to Dujon Sterling during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox. The midfielder was given his marching orders for a late tackle on Dons defender Jack Mackenzie with referee Don Robertson sticking with his onfield decision despite being asked to conduct a VAR review. An independent panel appointed by the Scottish FA will now hear the case on Thursday and if Rangers are successful the player will be free to play against Ayr United in the Scottish Cup this weekend. Rangers manager Philippe Clement felt at the time that the red card punishment was too severe. “It was a harsh decision for me,” he said. “Dujon slipped and he hits the toes of the opponent. I didn’t see until now many red cards that you touch the opponent at his toes. If I look back, I cannot remember one moment.”

Celtic penalties verdict

Former referee Bobby Madden has waded into the debate surrounding the two penalties awarded to Celtic in their 2-1 win over Hibs on Wednesday. Adam Idah converted both spot-kicks on his first Celtic start since joining on loan from Norwich to earn his side three points but Hibs manager Nick Montgomery felt both penalty calls were incorrect, while also arguing his own side were denied a spot-kick of their own when Martin Boyle fell under a challenge from Alexandro Bernabei. Former grade one referee Bobby Madden, however, has sided with the match officials, insisting referee Nick Walsh, and VAR Andrew Dallas, were correct in awarding Celtic both penalties in posts made on his Instagram page. On the first award, where defender Nectarios Triantis was penalised for a clash of heads with Celtic’s Alistair Johnston, Madden stated: "On field decision penalty. This is a clear penalty. If you play the ball with your foot and a defender careless/recklessly kicks your foot it’s a foul/penalty. Just because it’s your head doesn’t make it any different. Ball played by attacker and late contact so foul/penalty. This would be given in every league in the world and if not awarded by the referee VAR would intervene." On the second award, where Kyogo Furuhashi was caught by Joe Newell after getting his shot away, Madden added: "On field decision play on, VAR recommends on field review and penalty awarded. Similar to the previous incident the ball is played by attacker (it doesn’t matter that he got his shot away) and late, reckless contact comes from defender. With clear evidence there can’t be any other option than an on field review and penalty kick."

Striker rejoins Premiership club