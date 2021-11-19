Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers squad and transfer policy for Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Celtic boss makes referee statement, Hearts struggle to keep star and want another: SPFL Rumour Mill

As one chapter closed, another began as Rangers finally got their man in Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

By David Oliver
Friday, 19th November 2021, 8:06 am
Updated Friday, 19th November 2021, 8:26 am

The week-long search for a manager since Steven Gerrard’s defection to Aston Villa concluded on Thursday evening as the Dutchman agreed to return to Ibrox but as speculation on Ross Wilson’s manager hunt ends, the next chapter begins with the rumour mill sweeping into transfer mode and touting potential targets for the new man in town.

Rangers then predictably dominate the headlines and gossip on Friday, November 19 but there is still a return of domestic football and the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals at Hampden this weekend.

1. Changing status

Hearts want to make Alex Cochrane's loan deal permanent, but must wait until the Seagulls' plans for the midfielder are known. His contract expires next summer (Edinburgh Evening News)

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. Age old issue

One of Giovanni van Bronckhorst's tasks at Rangers will be lowering the average age in the first-team squad. The Ibrox playing staff includes veterans Steven Davis, Allan McGregor and Jermain Defoe (The Athletic)

Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales

3. See you soon

Ronald de Boer has fuelled coaching rumours after sending Gio van Bronckhorst well wishes on his Rangers appointment. His former team-mate told the Dutchman he would 'see you soon' prompting some to suggest he could link up with Roy Mackaay in the backroom staff (Football Scotland)

Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. Standstill

Ryan Hedges' contract situation at Aberdeen has fallen silent, leaving boss Stephen Glass with decisions to make in the January transfer window (Daily Record)

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
RangersCelticSteven GerrardAston VillaDutchman
Next Page
Page 1 of 3