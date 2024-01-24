Rangers soothe Abdallah Sima concerns as Philippe Clement vindicated with easy win over rejigged Hibs

Rangers' Todd Cantwell celebrates with Rabbi Matondo and Fabio Silva after making it 2-0 over Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Philippe Clement had been philosophical when addressing the loss of Abdallah Sima and his goals.

The winger picked up a thigh injury while on international duty at the African Cup of Nations and his Rangers boss revealed it could be up to three months before he is fit to return to action. But, with the Senegal forward responsible for almost a quarter of the Ibrox club’s Premiership goals so far this term, there was understandable concern among Rangers fans, many of whom had hoped to see the league’s leading scorer Lawrence Shankland recruited by now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clement, though, believes there are players already in the ranks who can step up. Against Hibs, his assessment was vindicated as Ridvan Yilmaz weighed in with the opener in the 29th minute, Todd Cantwell extended the lead in first half stoppage time and then Cyriel Dessers wrapped things up in the 75th minute.

It takes them to within five points of title pacesetters Celtic, with one game still in hand.

The outcome was a blow for the home team, though. In a precarious position, just inside the top six, their ambition was to convert their backlog of matches into points and put some pressure on the teams above them.

As it was, the result at Easter Road, combined with Aberdeen’s point at St Johnstone leaves Barry Robson’s men breathing down their neck.

They were without a few regular starters of their own, with Lewis Millar and Martin Boyle into the last 16 of the Asian Cup with Australia and Rocky Bushiri still involved in the African Cup of Nations. Manager Nick Montgomery was also forced to field a rejigged rearguard, with Jordan Obita filling in for the ill Paul Hanlon at left centre-back.

The Leith side stuck to their principles, playing the ball out from the back, attempting the kind of football that had, reportedly, lured new signings Emiliano Marcondes and Myziane Maolida from Bournemouth and Hertha Berlin. The latter was given a starting berth and he was involved in Hibs’ forays, while Marcondes also tested Jack Butland as he ferreted his way through a busy box in the 65th minute following his second half introduction.

In the build up their new gaffer had described both players as potential match winners and the potential is there for them to make a greater impact in the remainder of the campaign. And, in a game which reaped no points, it was a useful run out for the January signings, with Luke Amos also sent on in the latter stages.

When the teams last met, in Clement’s first game at the helm, it was a comfortable 4-0 victory and despite opening the encounter with plenty of intent, Hibs were easily dispatched this time as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clement had given new signing Fabio Silva his first competitive start and while Hibs managed to keep him fairly quiet, the goals did still materialise.

Yilmaz was the man who made the initial breakthrough, when young right-back Kanayo Megwa lost his man. The ball was played into the area, and Yilmaz successfully sneaked his shot inside the post.