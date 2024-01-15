We wrap up some of the main stories across Scottish football this Monday evening ...

Hibs looking for reinforcements but no deal for Adryan

Hibs head coach Nick Montgomery is still looking for players who can make an immediate impact in his team after deciding against signing Brazilian trialist Adryan. The former Leeds and Brescia midfielder joined Hibs at their Dubai training camp but Montgomery decided he was not match-fit enough. Current Leeds player Kris Moore could still sign for Hibs on loan but Kanayo Megwa has been recalled from a loan spell with Airdrie and could be involved in the first team. Montgomery said: “We are working hard to try and find the right players. We are light in a couple of areas and we have opportunities hopefully to bring one or two in, maybe three or four. I need players who can make an immediate impact and not sit players on the bench that are just going to block the young players. We don’t have a big budget to bring players in this window, that’s the reality, but the club is trying really hard to make sure that if we find the right players we can look to try to bring reinforcements in.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United player Adryan was on trial at Hibs - but will not be offered a contract.

Clement says Rangers working ‘day and night’ to add reinforcements

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists the club are working “day and night” to improve the squad. The Ibrox side have brought in Fabio Silva from Wolves and allowed Sam Lammers to join Utrecht in two loan deals so far in January. Quoted on his club’s official website, Clement said: “Everybody is working day and night, everybody is working really hard for that. It is not the easiest window if you don’t have the most money, so you need to be creative, you need to be fast, but everybody is working really hard. That is the reality in these things until there is a signature you can be at the end of the road but if you don’t have the signature, you are at the beginning of the road again of another story so we are going to keep on working hard the next couple of weeks to get our target.”

Rangers and Celtic players left on bench

Celtic duo Yang Hyun-jun and Oh Hyeon-gyu, plus Rangers forward Abdallah Sima, did not appear for their countries during their respective openers in the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations. Sima was an unused substitute for Senegal as they brushed aside Gambia 3-0 in their AFCON opener, while Oh was left on the bench and Yang omitted from the South Korea matchday squad as they kicked off their Asian Cup campaign with a 3-1 triumph over Bahrain.

Ayr and Lee Bullen have parted company.

Slattery injury blow for Motherwell

Motherwell midfielder Callum Slattery has been ruled out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury in training. Slattery has been a regular feature in Motherwell’s midfield and joins Lennon Miller on the sidelines. “First off, I want to wish Callum the very best in his recovery,” manager Stuart Kettlewell said on the club’s website. “Losing him is a massive blow for the team and the nature (of how) he has picked up this injury only makes the situation worse for the player. “We’ve not had our problems to seek with regards to injuries this season and this is another hurdle we have to deal with.” Former Southampton player Slattery’s three-year contract expires in the summer. The 24-year-old has made 93 appearances for Motherwell.

Bullen sacked by Ayr after poor run

Ayr have sacked Lee Bullen but criticised supporters who subjected their head coach to abuse. Bullen has lost his job after two years in the role after a run of five games without defeat left Ayr ninth in the cinch Championship. The former Dunfermline and Sheffield Wednesday player led Ayr to the Premiership play-offs last season and they are seven points off fourth spot following Saturday’s goalless draw at bottom club Arbroath. Chairman David Smith said “It is undeniable that the club is unrecognisable from the one Lee walked in to over two years ago and this is testament to his work throughout his time as head coach ... despite having the obvious challenge of recruiting a new midfield given injuries at the start of the season, ultimately on-field results over a sustained period of time have not been good enough and it is with real regret that we have come to this decision.” A club statement added that “abuse of any individual is not acceptable”.

Wotherspoon signs for Dundee Utd