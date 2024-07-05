The latest transfer news and speculation around Scottish football

Rangers sign ‘exciting talent’

Rangers manager Philippe Clement believes Hamza Igamane will prove a “great asset” after the Moroccan striker was announced as the club’s sixth addition of the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old has joined from FAR Rabat in Morocco for a reported fee of around £2million after scoring 16 goals in 58 appearances for his club and netting twice in six caps for his country at Under-23 level. Clement told the Rangers website: “I am delighted to welcome Hamza to Rangers and we believe he will be a great asset to our squad. He has a lot of talent and potential and he will bring a fresh presence to our attacking options. We know it will be a big change in culture and a new country for Hamza to adapt to, but as a club we will support him on and off the pitch to settle in here.” Director of Football Recruitment Nils Koppen described Igamane as an “exciting talent”, stating: “I would like to welcome Hamza to Scotland and to Rangers and I am thrilled he will be joining our squad. He is an exciting young talent, who has already shown his energy, skill and determination during his time in Morocco and at international level. I look forward to seeing him develop further in our club.”

Ex-Celtic midfielder joins Kelty Hearts

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rocco Vata has left Celtic and signed for Watford. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Former Celtic and Hibs midfielder Scott Allan has joined Kelty Hearts. The 32-year-old, who started his career at Dundee United, will also assist Michael Tidser as part of the coaching team at the cinch League One club as well as playing. Allan also counts the likes of West Brom, Portsmouth, MK Dons, Dundee and Birmingham among his former clubs. The former Scotland Under-21 international joins up at New Central Park having picked up a Northern Ireland Championship medal with Larne last season while on loan from Arbroath. A Kelty statement on their official X account said: “We are delighted to welcome Scott Allan as Michael Tidser’s latest addition ahead of the new season. Scott will also be assisting as part of the coaching team in his role at the club.”

New signing to excite fans

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don Cowie hailed the exciting addition of Charlie Telfer to his Ross County squad after the midfielder signed a one-year deal with the Dingwall club. The 29-year-old, who started his career at Rangers, joins from Airdrieonians where he was named Player of the Year as well as Players’ Player of the Year. Previously, Telfer had spells at Falkirk, Greenock Morton, Almere City, Livingston and Dundee United. Boss Cowie told County’s official website: “Charlie joins us on the back of an impressive season with Airdrieonians, gaining multiple accolades in the process. He is a creative midfielder who will excite supporters with the way he plays. He also has vast experience in Scottish football adding to the experience we already have in the dressing room.”

Ex-Celtic boss returns to dugout

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila is back in the dugout after being appointed manager of UAE Pro League side Al Wahda. Since leaving Celtic, the Norwegian coach has spent time at Valerenga, New York City, Standard Liege and Cercle Brugge, where he lifted the MLS Cup in 2021. According to reports, Deila is set to appoint former Celtic and Rangers striker Kenny Miller as his assistant. A club statement issued by the Abu Dhabi-based outfit read: “Al Wahda FC has signed Norwegian head coach Ronny Deila (48 years old) to take charge of the first football team starting from the 2024/2025 sports season. The club's Board of Directors welcomed the new coach to the home of champions. In their statement, they highlighted Ronny's impressive resume and early start to his coaching career, wishing him and the team success in the upcoming important competitions. For his part, the coach expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the club's leadership and management, praising the professionalism in completing the contract procedures and expressing his pride and happiness in signing with Al Wahda FC in Abu Dhabi.”

Celtic forward departs