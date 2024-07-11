Motherwell kid Lennon is watched by Ibrox chiefs as McTominay rumour mill begins once more

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers scout Miller

Rangers scouts are keeping a close eye on Motherwell youngster Lennon Miller, according to reports.

The 17-year-old midfielder was impressive for the Steelmen last season and is emerging as one of Scottish football's brightest talents. Football Scotland claim that representatives from the Ibrox club were in attendance at Fir Park last weekend to watch Miller play during a 2-1 pre-season win over Livingston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller, who made his debut for the Scotland Under-21s last month, is under contract at Motherwell for another two years and is on the radar of several other clubs south of the border.

SNS Group

Scotland midfielder in demand

Scott McTominay's long-term future at Manchester United remains uncertain, with West Ham still interested in signing the Scotland midfielder alongside three other EPL clubs.

The Hammers tried to land the 27-year-old last season but were thwarted in their attempts, and while then manager David Moyes has moved on, the London outfit are still huge admirers of the player.

Football Insider are also reporting interest from Fulham, Newcastle United and newly-promoted Southampton, who have also been linked with Celtic's Matt O'Riley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, any move for McTominay will depend on the players Erik ten Hag brings in at Old Trafford, as the Reds boss is unlikely to sanction any exits from his midfield unless any new midfielders are procured.

SNS Group / SFA

Dowell’s vow

Rangers midfielder Kieran Dowell is vowing to show the club's supporters what he can do after his first season at the club was wrecked by injury. A 2023 summer signing from Norwich, Dowell only made 12 appearances for the Gers last season due to knocks but played in the club's 0-0 draw with Standard Liege on Wednesday.

“I didn’t start many games last season," said Dowell. "I think it was four or five games. There wasn’t many appearance either. They’ve not seen the best of me. They’ve not seen much of me in fact.

“Hopefully they can in this coming season. My first year was just so frustrating. Really frustrating. Obviously I was learning a new position as a central midfielder which I hadn’t really played before. That was due to availability and stuff but in amongst that there were injuries, which was so frustrating."

SNS Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changes at Celtic

Celtic have made changes to their academy structure, the club has announced.

Former captain Stephen McManus will now take charge of the B team, with Darren O'Dea take on the role of player pathway manager. Jonny Hayes, a former player as well, comes in from Aberdeen to bolster the youth team coaching set-up.

Ex-Dundee United coach Adam Asghar is now also part of the coaching structure alongside fellow academy operator Chris Hendry.

Dhanda on Hearts-Hibs rivalry

New Hearts signing Yan Dhanda has explained why he celebrated so heavily in front of Hibs fans during last season's 2-2 draw with Easter Road club while playing for Ross County.

SNS Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder agreed a pre-contract deal with the Jambos last January but helped the Staggies stay up, including a last-minute equaliser against Hibs in Dingwall. The ex-Swansea man explained that his celebration was in response to some verbals which had come his way during that 2-2 draw.

“I had quite a bit of stick from Hibs fans during that game,” he recalled. “I thought I would give them something back. Every time I was taking a corner or was over there, I was getting quite a lot of abuse. It goes both ways. If they are going to give it then they have to expect it back. They didn't like it but I had it planned.