Rangers manager Michael Beale fires out instructions during the 1-0 win over Motherwell.

We pick out some extra talking points from the match in Govan as Michael Beale’s men leapfrogged their visitors into third place in the Premiership.

Patience continues to wear thin

A sign of a club in trouble is when a victory is greeted with boos. That’s what happened when referee Alan Muir brought proceedings at Ibrox to a close. Rangers had got the job done in so far that they had beaten Motherwell and landed all three points, but the quality of their performance was alarming to all inside the stadium. Manager Michael Beale did not try to sugar coat the display from his players – it is certainly the most vexed I have seen him look during his time as Rangers manager. There was one question in his post-match press conference posed on the style of play that clearly irked the Englishman, who did not seem far away from snapping back. This is rare for Beale, so often a measured orator in front of the media. The pressure that comes with managing Rangers is always high, but we are in an intense period right now for those at the club. Remember: Rangers have just won three games in a week, all to nil, yet the atmosphere has some toxicity in it. Patience on all sides is wearing thin.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coping with the run of games

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Beale refused to use it as an excuse, but Rangers’ relentless calendar of fixtures is clearly catching up with them. Given the sheer volume of new players that have arrived at Ibrox, Beale clearly needs more time on the training ground with them. This is difficult when you are playing every three-to-four days. Including the August 5 league opener – a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock that has unfortunately set the tone – Rangers have played 12 matches, and only one – a 2-0 win at Ross County – was a convincing performance. The new players are clearly struggling to adjust to demand of representing Rangers and there is mental and physical fatigue. Tom Lawrence picked up an injury on Thursday against Betis and there are fears Rabbi Matondo has badly damaged his knee from the game against Motherwell. Beale gave Scott Wright, who was given permission to leave during the summer, his first-ever start under him against Motherwell (he had a quiet game). The squad is frayed, struggling with a mounting injury list. “We know what the schedule is,” said Beale. “We only made three changes but the players coming in, the team on paper I am demanding more from them. I’m demanding more from all of us. If we go down that road of ‘tiredness’ it’s a dangerous road because the schedule’s not changing.”

Bisgrove on England’s appearance