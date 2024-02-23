Rangers playmaker out, Celtic stars return, Hibs duo injured: Team news, probable XIs and Premiership predictions

We run you through the team news, probable starting XIs and give a prediction for each top-flight match in the cinch Premiership this weekend:

Hibs (7) v Dundee (6) – Saturday, 3pm

Hibs continue to be without Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes (both ankle), while Owen Bevan has returned to Bournemouth after having his loan cut short due to injury. Antonio Portales and Michael Mellon return to the Dundee squad. Diego Pineda, Charlie Reilly and Ryan Howley are not quite ready to return while Lee Ashcroft has joined Raith Rovers on loan.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The league's bottom two clubs, Ross County and Livingston, meet in Dingwall on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Probable Hibs team: Marshall; Miller, Fish, Bushiri, Obita; Levitt, Moriah-Welsh, Newell; Boyle, Maolida, Youan.

Probable Dundee team: Carson; Donnelly, Shaughnessy, Dodgson; McGhee, Cameron, Sylla, McCowan, Beck; Robinson, Bakayoko.

Referee: John Beaton

The Scotsman prediction: Hibs 1-1 Dundee.

Kilmarnock (4) v Aberdeen (8) – Saturday, 3pm

Defender Robbie Deas returns to the Kilmarnock squad and may wear a mask to protect a facial injury. Midfielders Kyle Magennis (hamstring) and Brad Lyons (knee) remain out. Aberdeen could have defender James McGarry back from injury while centre-back Slobodan Rubezic remains out with a knee injury.

Probable Kilmarnock team: Dennis; Mayo, Wright, Findlay, Ndaba; Armstrong, Polworth, Donnelly, Kennedy; Watkins, Vassell.

Probable Aberdeen team: Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacKenzie; Barron, Clarkson, Shinnie; McGrath, Miovski, Duk.

Referee: Graham Grainger.

The Scotsman prediction: Kilmarnock 2-1 Aberdeen.

Rangers (1) v Hearts (3) – Saturday, 3pm

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell will be out for three to four weeks with a hamstring problem. Striker Kemar Roofe returns to the squad but Danilo (knee), Kieran Dowell and Abdallah Sima (thigh) remain out. Hearts welcome forward Kyosuke Tagawa back from a head knock. Craig Halkett, Peter Haring, Barrie McKay (all knee) and Liam Boyce (hamstring) remain out.

Probable Rangers team: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Lundstram, Diomande; Matondo, Lawrence, Cortes; Dessers.

Probable Hearts team: Clark; Rowles, Kent, Kingsley; Lembikisa, Nieuwenhof, Fraser, Baningime, Cochrane; Shankland, Vargas.

Referee: Nick Walsh.

The Scotsman prediction: Rangers 2-1 Hearts.

Ross County (11) v Livingston (12) – Saturday, 3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross County defender Will Nightingale has a significant hamstring injury and is going to be out for 10 to 12 weeks. Teddy Jenks is back in full training and Eli King could return. Ross Callachan to return to full training on Monday as he continues his recovery from his ACL injury while Connor Randall, Scott Allardice (knee), Dylan Smith (ankle) and captain Jack Baldwin remain out. Livingston hope to welcome Scott Pittman and James Penrice back after injury but Cristian Montano (hamstring) and goalkeeper Jack Hamilton (groin) are likely to remain on the sidelines. Shaun Donnellan (hamstring) and Steven Bradley (Achilles) are doubts.

Probable Ross County team: Wickens; Efete, Ayina, Leak, Reid; Brown, Sheaf, Loturi, Dhanda; Murray, Brophy.

Probable Livingston team: George; Brandon, Nottingham, Obileye, Penrice, Shinnie, Carson, Holt; Nouble, Yengi, Kelly.

Referee: David Dickinson.

The Scotsman prediction: Ross County 1-2 Livingston.

St Mirren (5) v St Johnstone (10) – Saturday, 3pm

St Mirren defender James Bolton returns from suspension and striker Jonah Ayunga is back in contention. Mark O’Hara (thigh), Conor McMenamin (knee) and Ryan Strain (groin) are closing in on a return to action, albeit the latter is probably still two or three weeks away. St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan has had stitches in his foot and is doubtful. Ali Crawford (calf), Drey Wright (knee), Ross Sinclair (arm) and Cammy MacPherson (thigh) remain out.

Probable St Mirren team: Hemming; Fraser, Gogic, Bolton; Bwomono, Kwon, Boyd-Munce, Tanser; Scott, Ayunga, Kiltie.

Probable St Johnstone team: Mitov; K Smith, Gordon, Considine; Keltjens, Carey, Phillips, M Smith, Robinson; Clark, Kimpioka.

Referee: Grant Irvine.

The Scotsman prediction: St Mirren 1-0 St Johnstone.

Motherwell (9) v Celtic (2) – Sunday, noon

Blair Spittal, Andy Halliday and Calum Butcher have been joined by several fresh fitness doubts for Motherwell but manager Stuart Kettlewell is hopeful some will make the game. Callum Slattery (knee), Barry Maguire (chest), Oli Shaw (hamstrings) and Adam Montgomery (hamstring) are definitely out. Celtic have Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Odin Thaigo Holm back from injury. Reo Hatate remains out with calf problems while Liel Abada is not being considered.

Probable Motherwell team: Kelly; McGinn, Mugabi, Casey; Devine, Miller, Paton, Zdravkovski, Gent; Vale, Bair.

Probable Celtic team: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Maeda, O’Riley, McGregor, Palma; Furuhashi, Idah.

Referee: Willie Collum.