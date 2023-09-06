Rangers player called up to Scotland squad as two drop out ahead of Cyprus clash

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has been added to the Scotland squad for upcoming fixtures against Cyprus and England after two players dropped out.

Newcastle United winger Elliot Anderson was called up for the first time after pledging allegiance to Scotland over England but has returned to his club after reportedly picking up an injury while Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly has also withdrawn.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has responded by drafting in McCrorie, who has been an unused substitute in all of Rangers matches this season following this summer arrival of Jack Butland, as a late addition to his squad.

McCrorie has yet to be capped at senior international level but was also called up by Clarke last year to cover for injuries. The 25-year-old has represented Scotland at every age group up to and including Under-21s.

He was given a chance in the Rangers first-team towards the end of last season, starting four of the five matches following the Premiership split. He has made six appearances for Rangers in total, conceding only once, including a clean sheet against Celtic in a 1-0 win at Ibrox in August 2021.

Scotland face Cyprus in Nicosia on Friday hoping to maintain their perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying that has seen them take a maximum 12 points from their opening four fixtures following wins over Cyprus, Spain, Norway and Georgia.