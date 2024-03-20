Rangers open to £15m exit

Jack Butland has been a standout for Rangers this season following his arrival on a free transfer last summer, so much so that there was a some surprise that the former Crystal Palace goalkeeper was overlooked for a recall to the England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. The 31-year-old has proven to be one of the signings of the season in the Scottish Premiership with his form said to be attracting interest from clubs in the English Premier League. Butland is under contract at Rangers until 2027 and the Ibrox faithful would very much like him to see out his four-year contract. However, according to Football Insider, Rangers will accept offers of around £15m for the shotstopper this summer.

Celtic target speaks out

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in England. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Joe Hart's decision to call time on his playing career has ensured that Celtic will be on the hunt for a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer. Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher has been previously linked but his impressive form during his recent first-team emergence at Anfield while deputising for the injured Alisson could make a move more difficult, with other clubs in England and abroad sitting up and taking note. Another name linked with the Parkhead club is Trabzonspor stopper Ugurcan Çakır, with a £7.5m move for the Turkey international mooted. However, it appears the 27-year-old may prefer to remain at his current club following comments made in the Turkish press. “I have been a Trabzonspor fan since my childhood, my father instilled this love in us," he told Gunebakis. "After spending a certain period of time in the youth structure, I was promoted to the A Team. “I lifted 4 trophies. For me, it’s an incredible feeling to win a trophy at the club I am a fan of. I’ve always been proud of that. It’s a great and honourable feeling to be the captain of this team. Playing for Trabzonspor was already my dream as a child. It gives great pride to me, my family and my loved ones.”

Aberdeen manager candidate withdraws

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has reportedly been scratched from the shortlist of potential next Aberdeen manager candidates. The Swede was under consideration by the Dons board after being recommended by the club’s German advisors, but the 46-year-old has expressed a desire to remain with his current club ahead of the new Allsvenskan season starting at the end of the month. Neil Lennon and Mark Fotheringham have both thrown their hats in the ring while Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has also been linked. Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has set a target of appointing a new boss during the current international window and ahead of the all-important relegation crunch match against Ross County a week on Saturday.

