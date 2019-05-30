Rangers not giving up on Ryan Kent with Steven Gerrard keen to sign Liverpool duo

Rangers wait anxiously on the future of winger Ryan Kent.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is still to make a decision on the 22-year-old with the German keen on looking at the player during pre-season, according to the Daily Record.

Rangers have not given up hope signing Ryan Kent. Picture: SNS

With apparent interest from Premier League newcomers Aston Villa, the Champions League finalists could cash in on the player for a healthy sum believed to be upwards of £7million.

However, no decision will be taken without Kent putting across his case to remain at Anfield ahead of the 2019/2020 campaign.

The winger's impressive form, which saw him win PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year, has caught the eye of Klopp.

He was a key player for Rangers throughout the season and had his most productive and arguably most impressive spell of his career.

Steven Gerrard has not given up hope of luring him back to Ibrox for another season with his strong connections at Anfield.

And if Kent does return he will likely see a familiar face in fellow Liverpool forward Sheyi Ojo.

The England Under-21 international will be allowed to leave on loan with Rangers his expected destination.

Highly rated at his parent club, Ojo is expected to sign a long-term deal before making the move having spent last season with Stade Reims, while previously enjoying spells at Fulham and Wolves.