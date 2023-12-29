Rangers next targets revealed, O'Riley Celtic exit timeline, Shankland contract demands - Scottish transfers

Fredrik Oppegard of PSV Eindhoven prior to the Champions League Play-Off first leg against Rangers at Ibrox on August 16, 2022. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Rangers next targets revealed

Rangers fans could soon be welcoming another new signing to Ibrox following the arrival of Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves after it was revealed they are weighing up potential left-backs. Philippe Clement is said to be looking to strengthen the position with Borna Barisic out of contract in the summer and Ridvan Yilmaz failing to convince since his £3.4m move from Besiktas last year. According to the Daily Record, two left-backs are on Rangers radar with Ibrox scouts having been sent to watch both Philadelphia Union full-back Kai Wagner and PSV youngster Fredrik Oppegård. Wagner is a 26-year-old German who has played 138 appearances in the MLS, scoring five goals, and was named in the league's Best XI in 2022. Oppegård is a Norwegian Under-21 international who has made five first-team appearances for PSV and who spent time on loan at Dutch top flight side Go Ahead Eagles last season. He was an unused substitute when PSV drew 2-2 with Rangers at Ibrox in a Champions League play-off tie back in August 2022.

Celtic transfer budget set

Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his intent to add quality to his Celtic squad in the January window. Despite currently leading the Scottish Premiership table, Celtic manager has endured some tough moments since his summer return including overseeing back-to-back league defeats for the first time in a decade. Now it has been revealed how much he will have to spend on new recruits in the upcoming window with Football Insider claiming that his budget will be somewhere in the region of £6-10m. This figure is less than it would have been had Celtic not crashed out of Europe before Christmas after finishing bottom of their Champions League group. The report also claims that Rodgers will use the cash at his disposal to target three new arrivals with a striker, a central midfielder and left winger top of the priority list.

Shankland contract demands

Hearts are facing a fight to hold onto star man Lawrence Shankland in January following the striker's stunning goalscoring form in recent weeks. The Scotland international has netted 12 goals in his last 11 games including a stunning last-gasp derby winner over Hibs at Easter Road earlier this week. Rangers have been strongly linked with a move for the 28-year-old, who has 16 goals so far this term after bagging 28 for the Tynecastle club last term. Clubs in the English Championship are also said to be weighing up a move for the Hearts captain, who has 18 months left on his current deal. Hearts are preparing to offer Shankland a contract extension in a bid to keep him at Tynecastle longer, but according to the Daily Record, the player's representatives have made it clear that a significant wage rise will be required for Shankland to consider putting pen to paper.

Aberdeen exits on cards

Aberdeen will bid to farewell to loan duo Rhys Williams and Or Dadia in January, according to a report. Williams has failed to make a single first-team appearance for the Pittodrie side following his summer loan move from Liverpool. The England Under-21 international signed a season-long deal but, according to the Daily Record, an agreement has been reached for the centre-back to return to Anfield next week. Williams has been unable to force his way into Barry Robson's plans since returning from an injury picked up in pre-season. The report states that Dadia will also leave Aberdeen with a return to Be'er Sheva or a loan move elsewhere on the cards due to a lack of first-team opportunities at Pittodrie.

