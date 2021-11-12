Rangers next manager latest, Everton legend tipped, Celtic urged to beat Bayern and PSG to star move - Scottish football Rumour Mill

It’s the morning after the departure before yet today is the day.

Steven Gerrard moved to Aston Villa yesterday after days of speculation linking the former Rangers manager with an Ibrox exit. Who is next to pitch up on the south side of the Clyde is now a hot topic – especially with a Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden with Hibs next weekend – but there’s a big match in mind before then.

Scotland face Moldova tonight in a World Cup qualifier that could seal a play-off for a place in Qatar next year and there’s plenty going on around the squad too, while Celtic and the clubs also use the down-time off the pitch to put plans in motion for January.

1. Big guns John Hartson has urged Celtic to sign Jota - and quickly - because if not the likes of Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain will swoop for the Portuguese maverick (Scottish Sun)

2. No fly zone Steve Clarke has revealed he had to persuade Lyndon Dykes NOT to fly to Moldova to watch Scotland tonight. The striker is suspended but planned to support his team-mates in Chisinau. (The Scotsman)

3. Move in the making? John Souttar is away with Scotland but clubs including Middlesbrough and Stoke City have been monitoring him back home with view of a potential move to England (Edinburgh Evening News)

4. Good, but not Henrik John Hartson has praised Kyogo Furuhashi - but insists he is not in his former Celtic team-mate Henrik Larsson's class (The Scotsman)