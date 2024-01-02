Rangers linked with ex-Hibs man, Celtic eye forward, Liverpool loanee recalled, Tierney move - Scottish transfers

Day two of the transfer window being open – and already there is plenty of speculation

We talk you through some of the main transfer stories this Tuesday morning across Scottish football …

Rangers linked with left-back Doig

Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig has emerged as a potential transfer target for Rangers, according to reports. The 21-year-old Scot, who moved from Hibs to the Serie A outfit 18 months ago, has not been a first-team regular for the Italian club this season. Doig has been called into recent Scotland squads and Rangers boss Philippe Clement is believed to be looking at reinforcements for the left side of his defence. The Daily Record reports that Rangers would face competition from other clubs in Italy, including Torino and Monza.

Josh Doig has been linked with Rangers.

Forward on Celtic’s radar

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to bolster his attacking options this transfer window and the latest name to be linked with the Premiership champions is Rapid Vienna’s Nicolas Kuhn. The 24-year-old German has been in good form for the Austrian side and The Scottish Sun claims that Celtic are weighing up a move. A fee of at least £2million is being mooted.

Beck recalled by Liverpool

Dundee have confirmed that Liverpool have recalled 21-year-old left-back Owen Beck from his loan with the Tayside club. The Wales Under-21 international scored two goals in 20 appearances during a hugely impressive spell in the cinch Premiership. Beck won a call-up to the full Wales squad and Liverpool have exercised a recall option amid injuries to Andy Robertson and other left-backs.

Costelloe switches clubs

Dara Costelloe has made the switch from St Johnstone to Dundee less than 24 hours before the two sides meet at Dens Park. The Perth side announced on New Year’s Day that the 21-year-old attacker had been recalled by English Premier League side Burnley from his loan spell at McDiarmid Park and thanked him for his services. Their Tayside rivals revealed that he had joined them on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. Dundee host St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Tuesday afternoon.

Tierney to make Arsenal return

Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney is playing well on loan at Real Sociedad from Arsenal, but there are some reports that he may be recalled with the Gunners facing an injury crisis in defence. Regular full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is injured and the Daily Express is suggesting that manager Mikel Arteta may summon the ex-Celtic man back to London.

Cairney to get new deal