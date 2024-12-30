Rangers let off as SFA panel rule on Motherwell disallowed goal - and why Hearts were hard done by

Two incorrect VAR outcomes from final fixture card of 2024

Motherwell were incorrectly denied a third goal against Rangers on Sunday, according to the Scottish Football Association's key match incident panel.

Well had a goal disallowed by referee Kevin Clancy after Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland palmed Andy Halliday’s inswinging corner into his own net under pressure from Tony Watt. Clancy was not called to the VAR monitor by Steven McLean to review the incident.

Watt appeared to have an arm across Butland as the pair jumped but Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell later argued that the goalkeeper had pushed his player as the corner came in.

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland punches the ball into his own net but the goal was ruled out for a push from Motherwell's Tony Watt. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The SFA’s KMI update said: “The panel discussed this decision at length with the majority (3:2) deeming the onfield decision incorrect. The majority (3:2) believed that VAR should have intervened and recommended an OFR (on-field review) for the goal to be awarded.

“Two members of the panel highlighted that they didn’t think it was clear and obvious enough for VAR to get involved and the on-field decision should be supported.”

The Steelmen were 2-1 ahead at the time and Watt subsequently had a goal disallowed for offside against Dan Casey before Rangers substitute Hamza Igamane neted his second of the afternoon to claim a 2-2 draw.

Kettlewell, who was sent off moments before the incident, said: “Again I’m just left bemused by the on-field decision. For me, it’s complete over-protection of a goalkeeper.

My frustration’s purely pent up from this is now going into the realms of five, six, seven weeks with key decisions that I believe are going against us. Some of them have been confirmed as wrong. It’s kind of a pat on the head, we’ve got that one wrong, we’ll move on to the next one.”

The panel unanimously agreed that Motherwell’s opener was correctly allowed to stand despite the ball striking the arm of goalscorer Apostolos Stamatelopolous. Three members of the panel agreed with Clancy’s decision to book Lennon Miller for a challenge on Oscar Cortes but two members felt VAR should have intervened to recommend a review for a potential red card.

Ross County's Michee Efete fouled Hearts' James Penrice but after initially awarding a penalty referee Ross Hardie changed his decision to a free-kick after consulting VAR. | SNS Group

The panel claimed one other major decision was wrong during Sunday’s William Hill Premiership card. A 4-1 majority claimed Hearts should have had a penalty during their 2-2 draw with Ross County in Dingwall.

Referee Ross Hardie initially awarded a spot-kick after Michee Efete clattered into James Penrice with the visitors 2-0 up, but video assistant referee Gavin Duncan suggested he take another look at it, and it was decided the incident began outside the box and therefore a free-kick was awarded.

The SFA update stated: “The four panellists agreed an initial foul had occurred outside of the penalty area, however they believed there was a further foul committed inside the penalty area and the original decision should have stood.