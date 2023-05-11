The man who was voted the Greatest Ever Ranger by fans of the Ibrox club will be honoured by the Scottish Football Writers Association at the annual dinner on Sunday, May 28.

Greig follows in the footsteps of Sir Alex Ferguson, who was last year’s recipient. The inaugural award, which recognises the achievements of Scottish football's biggest names, was presented to Archie Gemmill in 2018.

As a player Greig made over 700 appearances for the Ibrox side and lifted five league titles, six Scottish Cups and four League Cups. Memorably, he also captained the Barcelona Bears to victory over Dynamo Moscow in the 1972 European Cup WInners’ Cup final, securing his place in club history books and in Scottish football folklore. Then, as manager, he led Rangers to two Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

Rangers captain John Greig received a traditional Scottish welcome home after the club won the 1972 European Cup Winners' Cup

Greig was capped 44 times and won the SFWA’s Player of the Year in 1966 and 1976, one of only seven players to have won the highly-coveted award on more than one occasion.

Awards for Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Men’s International Player of the Year, Women’s International Player of the Year, and Manager of the Year will also be presented on the night.

Welcoming Greig’s Lifetime Achievement award, SFWA President Chick Young said: “Over the decades illustrious names of Scottish football have been honoured by the association. John Greig MBE was player, captain and manager at Ibrox and skippered the club to their greatest achievement in 1972. A legend for club and country, John Greig walks through halls of fame with ease.”

