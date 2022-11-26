Rangers kid hailed after playing big part in Falkirk's Scottish Cup win over Wick Academy

Falkirk manager John McGlynn praised Rangers' loanee Kai Kennedy’s ‘pinpoint delivery’ as his side navigated an arduous 257-mile trip with eventual ease, defeating Highland League outfit Wick Academy 6-0 in the Scottish Cup third round.

Falkirk were far too strong for Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

The winger, 20, assisted three of the Bairns five second-half goals – with them all coming from free-kick deliveries. “His set-play delivery was absolutely outstanding,” McGlynn said. “Even with the chances we didn’t score from, his final ball was spot-on. Everything was bang on the money and the areas he got the ball into made it impossible for Wick to defend them.

“Kai didn’t manage to get a goal but he really played his part in the win and he is a player I know very well. He was injured when he first came here and that was obviously a blow for him and the club – but he is starting matches now.”

Falkirk went ahead through Rumarn Burrell just before the break, with a quick-fire double from Craig McGuffie and Gary Oliver on the hour mark taking the game away from the Scorries. Former Morton forward Oliver then slotted home from the spot after he was swiped out in the box, with defensive duo Coll Donaldson and Brad McKay also grabbing late headed goals in the final ten minutes of the match.

“The wind always meant it was going to be a game of two halves and we dealt with that aspect well,” McGlynn added. “We went in front before the break which was important, although we probably should have been a few goals up by that point. In the second half our quality told and we ran out very comfortable winners. The match was a potential banana skin for sure and we are delighted to make it through.”

