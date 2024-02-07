Todd Cantwell (left) celebrates with John Souttar after scoring for Rangers in the 2-1 win over Aberdeen that has taken them level with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers are favourites to win the Scottish Premiership title for the first time this season after closing the eight-point gap to Celtic.

The 2-1 victory over Aberdeen at Ibrox on Tuesday night has left both sides locked level on 58 points at the top of the table, with Celtic holding onto the lead by a slender one-goal margin courtesy of a +39 goal difference with 55 goals scored and 16 conceded while Rangers are on +38 with 50 goals scored and 12 conceded.

Celtic were eight points clear going into the winter break just five weeks ago after defeating Rangers 2-1 at Parkhead on December 30 but last weekend’s draw at Aberdeen – coupled with Rangers winning their games in hand – has brought the Glasgow rivals back to level-pegging after 24 matches played.

Rangers have dropped just five points in the league since the arrival of Philippe Clement in October – the defeat at Celtic Park coming after a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie – while Celtic have shipped 12 points over the same period of time.

While Celtic retain the narrow advantage, bookmakers William Hill have installed Rangers as the narrow 4/5 frontrunners – the first time they have been ahead in the betting market all season having been priced at 3/1 at the start of the campaign – while Celtic remain odds on at 10/11 to win a third successive crown and 12th in 13 seasons.