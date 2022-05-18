Tens of thousands will be in the city on the day of the final as the Ibrox side take part in the European final.
It will be the Gers’ 19th European game of the season, with the road to the final starting early last August with a Champions League qualifier against Malmo in Sweden.
We’ve bring you the latest news, predictions, scenes from the ground and more in our live blog.
Last updated: Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 09:15
Rangers have been handed a massive boost ahead of Wednesday night’s Europa League final with the news that striker Kemar Roofe has been passed fit to play against Eintracht Frankfurt.
James Tavernier wants Rangers to make history by beating Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final in Seville on Wednesday night.
Full-back Tavernier said: “It means the world to us. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the great team behind us, the boss directing us.
“It is obviously one step away and we all want to make history and bring that cup back home.
“I know all the boys will give 110 per cent when asked and we will leave everything out on the pitch and hopefully we will make everyone proud.”
Rangers are in line to earn huge riches if they win the Europa League final on Wednesday.
The predictions are in...
Ahead of the Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt, we asked our team of journalists what they think will happen at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.
A reminder than BT Sport will be free to air tonight. Here is all you need to know about tonight's game and how you can tune in.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog ahead of the Europa League final.