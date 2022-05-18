A look at Eintracht Frankfurt

Form

Frankfurt are not in great form. They have just finished 11th in the 18-team Bundesliga and did not win any of their closing eight league matches, a run stretching back to mid-March. They drew their final game 2-2 away to Mainz on Sunday. They have been a different animal in Europe, however, with Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham their three most recent conquests in reaching the final. They defeated the London side 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-final, underlining the threat they pose to Rangers.

Players

Frankfurt do not currently have many potent attackers in their ranks. Rafael Borre, the Colombian striker, is their top scorer this term with just 11 goals. Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada is also a threat, having netted nine times, including in the away victory over West Ham. Serbian midfielder Filip Kostic, who joined from Hamburg four years ago, is also deemed a key man for Frankfurt.

Manager