Tens of thousands will be in the city on the day of the final as the Ibrox side take part in the European final.
It will be the Gers’ 19th European game of the season, with the road to the final starting early last August with a Champions League qualifier against Malmo in Sweden.
We’ve bring you the latest news, predictions, scenes from the ground and more in our live blog.
A look at Eintracht Frankfurt
Form
Frankfurt are not in great form. They have just finished 11th in the 18-team Bundesliga and did not win any of their closing eight league matches, a run stretching back to mid-March. They drew their final game 2-2 away to Mainz on Sunday. They have been a different animal in Europe, however, with Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham their three most recent conquests in reaching the final. They defeated the London side 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-final, underlining the threat they pose to Rangers.
Players
Frankfurt do not currently have many potent attackers in their ranks. Rafael Borre, the Colombian striker, is their top scorer this term with just 11 goals. Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada is also a threat, having netted nine times, including in the away victory over West Ham. Serbian midfielder Filip Kostic, who joined from Hamburg four years ago, is also deemed a key man for Frankfurt.
Manager
Oliver Glasner has been in charge of Frankfurt for a year. The 47-year-old Austrian landed the job last summer after an impressive two-year stint as Wolfsburg manager in which he steered them into the Europa League and then the Champions League. His first league campaign at the helm has not gone to plan, with Frankfurt – who were fifth last term – slipping to 11th under Glasner. However, the Europa League run has helped put credit in the bank for a man who began his managerial journey in 2014 with SV Ried, the club at which he spent his entire playing career.
“Recent form is with the Scottish side. The Bundesliga outfit need to look back more than two months to record a four-win tally. For Rangers, it’s merely a fortnight. Included within that quartet is that epic night against RB Leipzig in the second leg of the semi-finals”
Rangers players will become heroes if they lift the Europa League trophy in Seville, Ibrox legend Mark Hateley said as he hailed the club’s achievement in making it to the final.
The former England and Rangers striker told how Thursday night’s match, against German side Eintracht Frankfurt, is “massive” for the Glasgow club.
Hateley told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “In the modern game of football where cash is king and there’s not a lot of that around in Scottish football, to be able to emulate the top echelons of European football clubs, it’s remarkable, it is up there.
“Rangers have been one of the best teams in this competition, from a really slow start it must be said, but they’ve got better, grown into it.
“I think Gio (manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst) coming in has helped the football club and the team well.
“He’s taken that forward and that belief forward and turned us into finalists, and he’s done it in some style.”
The train from Madrid on Monday had supporters from Australia and the USA arriving for the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.