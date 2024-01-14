Scotland Under-21 star Josh Doig is wanted by both Marseille and Sassuolo. (Photo by Jose Breton / SNS Group)

Doig transfer in balance

Josh Doig's proposed £4.3m transfer to Marseille is hanging in the balance after Hellas Verona stalled on the move following a rival bid from one of their Serie A rivals. The Scotland Under-21 star had all but agreed to link up with Rino Gattuso at the Ligue 1 giants on Friday when reports emerged of Sassuolo launching an 11th hour attempt to hijack the deal. Doig is understood to have his heart set on the move to France but, according to transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano, Verona's preference is to sell to their fellow Italians with Marseille now threatening to walk away from the deal. Hibs are keeping a watchful eye on developments as they are still due a chunk of Doig's original transfer fee plus 27.5 per cent of any profit made in the sell-on, which is likely to amount to around £1.5m.

Rangers transfer wait

Philippe Clement admits Rangers may need to wait until the summer to land their top targets. Fabio Silva remains the only January arrival thus far after completing a loan move from Wolves, and while the Belgian head coach expects more players to arrive before the window shuts, he admits there may be better opportunities in the market in the close season. Clement said: "Everyone is working hard for that, to find the right players who can add something extra to the squad. January is always a difficult period in that regard, but everyone in the club is working hard to bring players here. I expect, everybody expects and we are all working hard. I can't put a figure on it because I know out of experience that you never get everything you want. Maybe clubs with all the money in the world, they can do that, but not clubs like Rangers. We are going to make it as good as possible in this period, but it's much easier in the summer."

Celtic target EPL goalkeeper

Celtic have been linked with a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. The Republic of Ireland international has made 12 appearances for the Reds this season, mostly in the Europa League and League Cup, but is behind Alisson in the pecking order for the number one jersey. According to The Sun, Kelleher features on a list of Celtic transfer targets and the Scottish champions could be ready to pounce in the summer if the 25-year-old pushes for a move away from Anfield. Celtic's current first-choice goalkeeper Joe Hart turns 37 in April and has just five months left on his contract.

Major Kuhn to Celtic update

Celtic’s move for Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn has taken a major step forward amid reports that the clubs have now reached agreement over a £3m deal. According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, the 24-year-old has verbally agreed terms on a contract until the summer of 2028 and will have a medical in London on Monday before arriving in Glasgow to complete the deal. The former Germany youth international will become Celtic’s first new arrival of the January window with the club also believed to be in the market for a left-back and striker.

Old Firm face competition for striker

Rangers and Celtic would face competition for Joe Gelhardt if either decide to make a move for the Leeds United forward this month. Both Old Firm clubs have been linked with the 21-year-old in the January window, but according to transfer journalist Alan Nixon, West Bromwich Albion have also entered the race along with Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End. Gelhardt has struggled for game time in the Championship under Daniel Farke, making just six league appearances, having made his first-team breakthrough as a teenager in the Premier League.

Rangers eye Championship left-back