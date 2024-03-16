Celtic (2) v St Johnstone (9) – Saturday, 3pm

Celtic welcome back Cameron Carter-Vickers but fellow centre-back Liam Scales is set to drop out with a knock. Yang Hyun-jun completes a two-match suspension while Callum McGregor (Achilles/calf), Reo Hatate (calf), Maik Nawrocki (hamstring) and Luis Palma (calf) will miss out again but could all be in contention to face Livingston on March 30. Kerr Smith has left St Johnstone to return to parent club Aston Villa because of injury while the Perth side remain without absentees Ali Crawford (calf), Drey Wright (knee), Ross Sinclair (arm) and Cammy MacPherson (thigh).

Hibs (7) v Livingston (12) – Saturday, 3pm

Motherwell's Moses Ebiye could make his debut against Aberdeen today.

Hibs welcome back Jair Tavares after illness and Nathan Moriah-Welsh from suspension. Lewis Miller is doubtful with a knock and is likely to join Martin Boyle (concussion), Luke Amos (muscle injury), Dylan Vente, Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes (all ankle) on the sidelines. Livingston are hoping a sickness bug that kept Jason Holt out last weekend and subsequently spread throughout the squad this week will not impact their selection plans too heavily. David Carson could return after being cup-tied for the defeat at Celtic while Andrew Shinnie hopes to shake off a groin issue. James Penrice (hip), Scott Pittman (Achilles) and Jack Hamilton (groin) are all out, while captain Mikey Devlin may also remain sidelined.

Kilmarnock (5) v St Mirren (4) – Saturday, 3pm

Kilmarnock defender Lewis Mayo drops out through suspension while Matty Kennedy (knee) remains on the sidelines and Kevin van Veen (hamstring) is a doubt. Midfielders Kyle Magennis (hamstring) and Brad Lyons (knee) remain out. St Mirren defender Ryan Strain is working his way back after groin surgery.

Motherwell (8) v Aberdeen (10) – Saturday, 3pm

Motherwell could give a debut to Moses Ebiye off the bench but fellow striker Jon Obika has suffered another hamstring injury. Calum Butcher is a doubt while Callum Slattery (knee), Harry Paton (ankle), Barry Maguire (chest) and Adam Montgomery (hamstring) remain out. Aberdeen have everyone available apart from defender Slobodan Rubezic, who remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Ross County (11) v Hearts (3) – Saturday, 3pm

Ross Callachan (knee), Will Nightingale (hamstring), Scott Allardice (knee) and Dylan Smith (ankle) remain sidelined for Ross County. Hearts hope to welcome Yutaro Oda and Scott Fraser back after injury. Frankie Kent, Craig Halkett, Peter Haring and Barrie McKay are all still out with knee problems, while Liam Boyce and Calem Nieuwenhof have hamstring issues.

Dundee (6) v Rangers (1) – Sunday, noon