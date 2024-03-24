Rangers double injury blow

Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury playing for Turkey. The 22-year-old won his seventh cap in the 1-0 win over Hungary on Friday but was forced off after just 27 minutes with a thigh problem. Yilmaz has been ruled out of Tuesday's upcoming fixture against Austria and has been sent back to Ibrox for treatment and diagnosis. The Turkish football federation said in a statement: "A mandatory change has been made in the candidate squad of our National Team, which will play against Austria in a special match on Tuesday, March 26. Our defender Rıdvan Yılmaz was removed from the candidate squad due to the injury he suffered in his upper left thigh muscle in the match against Hungary yesterday." In a further blow to Rangers, winger Ross McCausland has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's upcoming match against Scotland. The 20-year-old missed the 1-1 draw in Romania on Friday and manager Michael O'Neill admits he is unlikely to feature at Hampden on Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it looks like Ross McCausland won't make it," O'Neill said of the 20-year-old. "It would have been nice to get Ross the opportunity." Both Yilmaz and McCausland now appear in a race against time to fit for the upcoming Old Firm clash against Celtic on April 7.

Celtic and Hearts duo qualify for Copa America

Rangers' Ridvan Yilmaz (right) in action for Turkey against Hungary on Friday prior to picking up an injury. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Celtic's Alistair Johnston and Hearts forward Kenneth Vargas will be playing tournament football this summer after helping their respective countries qualify for the Copa America finals. Johnston played 90 minutes as Canada booked their spot with a 2-0 play-off win over Trinidad & Tobago side featuring St Johnstone's Dan Phillips. Meanwhile Vargas came off the bench to help Costa Rica secure their place with a 3-1 play-off win over Honduras, who were missing Celtic winger Luis Palma due to injury. Canada, who also have Motherwell striker Theo Bair in their squad, will open the tournament against holders Argentina in Atlanta on June 21. Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers could also appear in the tournament after USA qualified last year, although the centre-back has been left out of recent squads due to injury issues.

Celtic duo earn Ireland caps

Celtic pair Adam Idah and Mikey Johnston both came off the bench to help Ireland claim a respectable goalless draw with Belgium in Dublin on Satuday. Idah was introduced as a 70th minute replacement for Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, who missed a first-half penalty, while Johnston, who is currently on loan at West Brom, came on a minute later for Sammie Szmodics. Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath remained an unused substitute. Ireland host Switzerland on Tuesday.

No second cap for O'Riley

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley was left on the bench as Denmark and Switzerland battled out a goalless draw in Copenhagen. The 23-year-old won his first cap against Northern Ireland in November and will hope to be involved when the Danes host Faroe Islands in a friendly on Tuesday.

Other notable appearances