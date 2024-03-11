Rangers door open for star man, Celtic injury blow, Boyle's social media post, major Aberdeen next manager update - Scottish football news
Silva’s joy at Rangers move
Rangers loanee Fabio Silva says he would be open to staying at Ibrox beyond the end of this season. The Portuguese is on loan from Wolves and scored in the 2-0 win over Hibs to put Rangers into the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup. “I'm loving being here,” said Silva afterwards. “I don't control these things 100%. It's not 100% my decision to stay, if it was up to me then maybe yes. But I could say 'yes' and then you have a lot of things still to be taken care of. Perhaps I have the least input into whether I stay here but we have two months to enjoy the football, to win titles and I think after that, if we win trophies and everything goes well, Rangers and I will do everything for me to stay. When you see me playing with a smile on my face, I think everything's going the right way. I enjoy playing here, playing for the fans, the staff, my team-mates. It's a pleasure to be here. I enjoy it a lot. I've been trying to get back my happiness and they're giving me that.”
Celtic hit by another injury issue
Fresh from losing captain Callum McGregor and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers to injury, Celtic could be without another first-team player in Luis Palma for Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone. The Scottish Sun is reporting that the Honduran has picked up an injury in training and could miss the visit of the Perth Saints. Palma missed Sunday’s Scottish Cup win over Livingston.
Boyle’s message after injury
Hibs winger Martin Boyle has been diagnosed with concussion and released from hospital. Boyle was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital after landing heavily following an aerial challenge with John Souttar during his side’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup defeat by Rangers on Sunday. The Australia international received lengthy treatment from the medical staff of both clubs before being taken to hospital, where Hibs later stated he was in a stable condition. Boyle thanked medical staff for their help and fans for messages of support. The 30-year-old posted a message on X which read: “Would like to thank everyone for the messages of support appreciate it a lot! Big thanks to the Hibs & Rangers medical staff for looking after me on the pitch after the incident. Thank you to the royal infirmary Hospital and the team for looking after me when I arrived. Home now to recover with the family.”
Aberdeen step up manager hunt
Aberdeen plan to talk to managers who are in positions elsewhere as they step up their search for a long-term appointment. The Dons are looking to interview candidates this week and complete their search during the international break for what will be their fifth manager since Derek McInnes left three years ago. Peter Leven is set to take charge of cinch Premiership games at Dundee on Wednesday and Motherwell on Saturday after Neil Warnock stepped aside following the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup win over Kilmarnock at the weekend. Chief executive Alan Burrows said: “The club, working with our partners, have compiled a shortlist with a combination of individuals we have identified that meet the key criteria we have agreed, and individuals that have expressed serious interest in the role. We plan to conduct a number of interviews this week and, in certain cases, seek permission to do so where managers are under contract elsewhere. Our aim is to appoint a first-team manager during the upcoming international break. In the meantime, Peter Leven will continue in interim charge, assisted by Scott Anderson and Craig Samson.”