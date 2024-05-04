Aberdeen (8) v St Johnstone (10) – Saturday, 3pm

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie returns from suspension and caretaker manager Peter Leven has a full squad. St Johnstone attacker Diallang Jaiyesimi is back in contention while Sven Sprangler is set to return to Scotland after receiving treatment for a knee injury in Austria.

Referee: Chris Graham. VAR: Greg Aitken

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five Scottish Premiership matches take place on Saturday with Rangers v Kilmarnock scheduled for Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic (1) v Hearts (3) – Saturday, 3pm

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda is back following a hamstring problem that had been expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season to give Brendan Rodgers a major boost and a full squad to choose from. Hearts welcome back Nathaniel Atkinson after injury, while Beni Baningime is available despite going off due to illness at half-time in last weekend’s draw at Kilmarnock. Calem Nieuwenhof, Liam Boyce (both hamstring), Craig Halkett and Peter Haring (both knee) all remain sidelined.

Referee: Kevin Clancy. VAR: Nick Walsh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee (6) v St Mirren (5) – Saturday, 3pm

Dundee have Lyall Cameron available after he missed the defeat by Celtic through injury, but Joe Shaughnessy (knee) and Owen Beck (groin) are out for the season.

St Mirren forward Jonah Ayunga had an (knee) operation on Thursday and midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu is also out for the season with a hamstring injury. Elvis Bwomono (knee) and Greg Kiltie (ankle) are doubts and midfielder Evan Mooney has been drafted in from the youth team.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid. VAR: Alan Muir.

Motherwell (9) v Livingston (12) – Saturday, 3pm

Motherwell forward Jack Vale begins a two-match ban following his red card at Aberdeen. Harry Paton (ankle), Jon Obika (hamstring) and Adam Devine (knee) are working towards comebacks while Adam Montgomery (hamstring) and Callum Slattery (knee) are out for the season.

Livingston are set to welcome back Andrew Shinnie from injury and Tete Yengi following suspension. Goalkeeper Jack Hamilton is out with a groin problem, joining James Penrice (hip), Joel Nouble (ankle), Cristian Montano (hamstring) and Shaun Donnellan on the sidelines.

Referee: David Munro. VAR: Euan Anderson.

Ross County (11) v Hibernian (7) – Saturday, 3pm

Ross County could welcome back Will Nightingale after almost three months out with a hamstring issue, while goalkeeper George Wickens is available after missing the defeat at Livingston. Max Sheaf (muscle), Dylan Smith (ankle), Ross Callachan (knee) and Scott Allardice (knee) are still out.

Hibernian forward Elie Youan remains doubtful after missing the win at St Johnstone with an ankle injury while a late decision will be taken on Will Fish, who went off last weekend with a back issue. Luke Amos could return following his injury lay-off but Lewis Miller (hamstring) and Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle) are still out.

Referee: Don Robertson. VAR: John Beaton.

Rangers (2) v Kilmarnock (4) – Sunday, 1pm

Rangers defender Connor Goldson is out for the season after picking up a knee injury in training. He joins a list of crocked stars as injuries continue to decimate Philippe Clement’s squad. Ridvan Yilmaz and Ryan Jack returned to training this week but only the former has any chance of making it against Killie. Attackers Abdallah Sima (hamstring) and Rabbi Matondo (knock) remain sidelined while Danilo (knee) and Oscar Cortes (muscle) are out for the rest of the season. Kilmarnock midfielder James Balagizi picked up a knee strain and is out but will be back for the St Mirren match the following week. Greg Stewart has recently had a hernia operation but could be back for the end of the season while Kyle Magennis remains out long term with a hamstring problem.