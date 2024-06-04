Rangers contract offer rejected, ex-Celtic star becomes free agent, defender loan return agreed - Scottish football news
Rangers contract offer rejected
Robby McCrorie looks set to depart Rangers this summer amid reports that he has rejected a new contract offer. The 26-year-old goalkeeper is seeking regular first-team football after making just seven appearances for the Ibrox side over the past three seasons. McCrorie reportedly submitted a formal transfer request in January but Rangers were said to be unwilling to let him depart midway through the season. McCrorie still has a year left to run on his current deal but is seeking a fresh start elsewhere after becoming disillusioned over the lack of opportunities with Aberdeen reportedly interested. The former Scotland Under-21 cap has ambitions of making the breakthrough at senior international level having been called up to provide injury cover during the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. The possible arrival of Scotland Euro 2024 call-up Liam Kelly, currently a free agent after his Motherwell contract expired, would likely pave the way for McCrorie to move onto pastures new.
Ex-Celtic star becomes free agent
Newly promoted Southampton have confirmed Scotland international Stuart Armstrong will leave the club this summer. The former Celtic midfielder, whose contract expires later this month, had been linked with a move away from St Mary’s. Armstrong joined Saints in 2018 and made 214 appearances over the course of six seasons. He was part of the squad which recently secured promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs after relegation last year, although injury ruled him out of the decisive fixtures. A statement read: “The club would like to thank Stuart for his commitment and effort during his time as a Saint, and we wish him the very best in whatever comes next.” Scotland striker Che Adams is also reaching the end of his contract but the club say there are “talks ongoing regarding potential new deals”.
Fresh loan deal agreed
Kilmarnock will retain Stuart Findlay for next season after agreeing a new loan deal with his parent club Oxford. The 28-year-old defender spent the past campaign at Rugby Park and made 46 appearances as Derek McInnes’ side finished fourth in the cinch Premiership. Kilmarnock have now moved to ensure that Findlay, who is contracted to Oxford until 2026, will effectively return for a fifth stint in Ayrshire, having previously been at the club on a full transfer as well as on loans from Celtic and Newcastle. “We are delighted to announce that Stuart Findlay will re-join the club for the 2024/25 season, pending approval on an extension of our existing loan agreement with Oxford United,” read a Killie statement on Tuesday evening. The return of Findlay continues a fruitful close-season for Killie, who have already agreed a deal to sign former Livingston forward Bruce Anderson, as well as contract extensions for manager McInnes and attackers Gary Mackay-Steven and Innes Cameron.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.