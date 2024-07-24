Rangers confirm Goldson offer, ex-Celtic boss raids Parkhead, Hearts target ex-Dundee man - transfer news

The latest transfer news and speculation surrounding Scottish football

Hearts target ex-Dundee man

Boateng, 22, is no stranger to Scottish football having spent last season on loan at Dundee, helping Tony Docherty's side claim a top six finish, following a previous loan spell at Queen's Park. Hearts are hoping to land the Ghanian on a permanent deal after Sibbick was sold to Wigan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old defender made 86 appearances in his second stint at Tynecastle but was unable to fully establish himself as a regular starter and has now been allowed to return to England to join the Latics on a two-year contract. Manager Steven Naismith told Hearts’ website: “I had an honest conversation with Toby and told him that chances to play first-team football were going to be limited. “That’s natural in football as your squad evolves over time, so it makes sense for him to move on. I’m happy that he’s got a move to a good club. Toby is an excellent professional and I’m sure he’ll do well at Wigan. I thank him, on behalf of everybody at the club, for all of his efforts at Hearts and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

County sign teenager from Watford

Connor Goldson has been left out of the Rangers squad for the friendly against Birmingham ahead of an impending move to Cypriot side Aris Limassol. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ross County have signed teenage midfielder Jack Grieves on a season-long loan from Watford. The 19-year-old Hornets academy graduate made his senior debut in January 2023 and has made five first-team appearances in total for his parent club. However, Grieves has now been allowed to move to the cinch Premiership for the upcoming campaign in order to accelerate his development. “We are delighted to secure Jack for the season ahead,” manager Don Cowie told the County website. “He plays in an attacking-midfield role and is very highly thought of at Watford. He has impressed in pre-season at his parent club and it is fantastic that he has decided to join us for the next step in his development.”

Midfielder leaves Dundee to sign for Crawley

Max Anderson has left Dundee for an undisclosed fee to sign for Crawley on a two-year contract. The 23-year-old academy graduate made 94 appearances for the Dark Blues and scored eight goals after making his debut in 2019. Anderson spent last season on loan at Inverness and has now been allowed to move to newly promoted Sky Bet League One side Crawley on a permanent basis. “Everyone at Dundee would like to thank Max for all that he has given to the club and we wish him all the very best for his venture at Crawley,” Dundee said in a statement confirming the midfielder’s departure.

Rangers confirm Goldson offer

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has confirmed that defender Connor Goldson has been left out of the squad to face Birmingham due to an imminent transfer departure. Goldson travelled to Cyprus to hold talks with Aris Limassol over the weekend and that deal now appears to have progressed with Clement confirming a “concrete offer” has been made for the 31-year-old centre-back. Speaking to Rangers TV ahead of the pre-season friendly against the League One side, Clement said: “Connor was planned to start. That was the idea but there is a concrete offer for him so I allowed to go and speak with this team. That’s why he left today to go back and speak to this team and we will see over the next couple of days.”

Ex-Celtic boss raids Parkhead