The Scottish Professional Football League and Sky Sports have announced their latest TV picks for matches in January and February.

The cinch Premiership resumes after a winter shutdown in mid-January and while the midweek fixtures between Hearts and Dundee, Hibs and Rangers plus St Johnstone v Aberdeen are not going to broadcast, the next three gameweeks will all have a televised match.

Rangers’ trip to St Mirren on Saturday, January 27 has been moved to the lunchtime kick-off of 12.30pm and will be live on TV, while the following weekend, Aberdeen’s match at home to Celtic will also have the same kick-off time, live on Sky Sports, on Saturday, February 3.

