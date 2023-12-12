Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibs games selected by Sky Sports for latest Premiership TV picks - but big omission
The Scottish Professional Football League and Sky Sports have announced their latest TV picks for matches in January and February.
The cinch Premiership resumes after a winter shutdown in mid-January and while the midweek fixtures between Hearts and Dundee, Hibs and Rangers plus St Johnstone v Aberdeen are not going to broadcast, the next three gameweeks will all have a televised match.
Rangers’ trip to St Mirren on Saturday, January 27 has been moved to the lunchtime kick-off of 12.30pm and will be live on TV, while the following weekend, Aberdeen’s match at home to Celtic will also have the same kick-off time, live on Sky Sports, on Saturday, February 3.
The following midweek, Rangers’ home match at Ibrox against Aberdeen has been brought forward 24 hours and will start at 8pm on Tuesday, February 6, live on Sky Sports, while the following evening Hibs’ home match against Celtic has been slated for 8pm on Wednesday, February 7, also on Sky Sports.